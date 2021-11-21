The Temple of Av. Corrientes and Bouchard opened the doors. Boxing is back in the Luna Park after more than eight years and it is here to stay. The Buenos Aires Madison Square Garden vibrated with the return of the fists on the mythical ring in which historical figures such as Carlos Monzón, Ringo Bonavena, Víctor Emilio Galíndez and Nicolino Locche, among others, shone.

The one who stole the flashes that were destined for Marcela La Tigresa Acuña was Débora Dionicius. The main face of the evening organized by OR Promotions (Osvaldo Rivero) did not meet the expectations of the public, who did not sell out the 6,000 available tickets (there were about 50% of the capacity), nor those of herself. La Gurisa was left with the WBO interim featherweight world title in unanimous decision (97-93, 97-93 and 96-94).

La Gurisa won the title that La Tigresa Acuña wanted.

The 10-round bout delivered little emotion. There was distributed dominion. Dionicius proposed mobility, while La Tigresa, between steaks and smacks (the ones she will learn to cook at Masterchef), opted for experience. The judges awarded La Gurisa, 31, to give her winner vs. the 45-year-old boxer and the first Argentine to lift a world title.

“I’m very happy, without words, it’s a dream night. I knew it was my chance. Thank you Marcela. I was very motivated for this fight and I prepared myself in the best way. We carry the title for Entre Ríos “, explained Dionicius very excited.

Braian Suárez knocked out Colombian Juan Boada in the third round.

But the night was long before Acuña appeared and there were other fighters who stomped. Nicolas Aquino surprised by knocking out Kevin Muñoz, one of the promises of OR Promotions, in the fifth round. A left-handed bomber ended the fight for the IBF Latin bantamweight belt. The definition was not by chance because the Lightning dominated the entire fight.

Luna Park lived a night of glory despite the low capacity.

Later, Braian Suárez fulfilled the predictions and forced the corner of Colombian Juan Boada to throw in the towel in the third round. The challenger for the WBO Latin middle heavyweight titleholder had fallen twice.

This was the first of the ten evenings that Luna Park has planned. They will change the names (it is expected to see Gustavo Lemos for a world title), but what will not change is the essence: boxing is back in the Temple.

Latigo Coggi was honored in the Temple.

