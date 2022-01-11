It is no secret to anyone that since her beginnings in the world of acting and music as just a child, Belinda won the hearts of thousands of followers.

And it is that with less than 10 years of age, the blonde starred in several children’s soap operas in Mexico, and after leaving acting, she decided to continue her career as a singer.

Since then, the star has debuted in an endless number of genres and alongside great stars of international stature, placing the songs within the most important playlists of different digital platforms.

Despite having a somewhat intermittent career, the one born in Spain is still valid among her followers, because on more than one occasion, the “Belifans” have shown the affection they have for the interpreter.

And as strange as it may seem, she is one of the few actresses and singers of Latin origin who have created a real difference within music, which is why she has placed her career beyond Mexican borders.

Therefore, thousands of fans have stipulated January 10 as “Belinda’s World Day”, and she herself has been in charge of celebrating in style with her followers through social networks.

The fans have been in charge of following each of the steps of the star of Mexican nationality, so they decided to place the beginning of his musical career in Mexico.

Since then, the fandom of Christian Nodal’s future wife has been in charge of flooding social networks with images of the star, and how she has evolved physically and professionally.

The fans did not skimp on logistics and has flooded the entire web with different videos, photos and messages of love for their favorite singer, as well as showing that they continue to think and support his career.

Belinda appreciated the displays of affection

The young singer has not been able to avoid how the fans have been in charge of making January 10 one of the most important in her life and she herself has been in charge of thanking all the affection.

“Belifans! Thank you very much for this day, for always making it so special, for always being with me in everything I do and never leaving me alone. ”, Belinda published along with a video of her singing when she was just a child.

Despite his relationship with the representative of the ranch genre, Christian Nodal has made the front pages of various media, the young star continues with his career.

And it is that he is a few months away from releasing a new series by Netflix called, “Welcome to Eden”, which marks his return to acting after his appearance in “Baywatch” in 2017.

“I also want to thank you for all the messages you sent me about Gizmo, you know more than anyone how united we were. I love them so much that I always carry them in my mind and heart. Always together !! ”, wrote the star.

