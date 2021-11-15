The IMAX format in films is a projection standard that is applied from the making of the film, this with the intention that, on large screens, in addition to better visual quality, the viewer can feel enveloped by the scene that is seeing. With Marvel, Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95% were the first films made entirely with IMAX digital cameras.

Other previous tapes, such as Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89% had only a couple of scenes filmed in this format, with the intention of highlighting certain moments such as the visual games of the mirrors and other psychedelic scenes that made reference to the comics of the same character. Now, Disney Plus has decided to add to its platform the option of watching movies in their common version or in the aforementioned format.

Although for some fans it could be a great experience, Scott Derrickson, director of the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch, seems not entirely satisfied with his production being seen in IMAX from home. And it is that, according to their arguments, it does not make sense. In a movie theater you do not notice the changes between one scene and another, but on a television it is easy to see the screen cut and it does not make any difference in the visual experience. The filmmaker shared his opinion on Twitter.

Apparently @disneyplus has chosen to stream at least some Marvel movies (including Doctor Strange) in the 1.9 IMAX aspect ratio instead of 2:39. I can only speak for myself, but I never intended that aspect ratio to be used for home viewing.

I selected specific scenes for 1.9 in IMAX and framed those scenes for BOTH 1.9 and 2.39; that’s what @disneyplus is using so it toggles aspect ratios during the movie. But I never imagined the 1.9 IMAX version for straming.

This is important, apparently @disneyplus provides the 1.9 as an option, and I’ve also been told there is the option on the Blue-ray. This certainly makes this less of a problem, but I still maintain that I never intended for anyone to watch version 1.9 on TV.

The also director of The Exorcism of Emily Rose – 45% made it clear that they are not upset with the company for having made the decision to offer that option on the platform, but wanted to expose that he did it that way only for the big screen and it will be decision of the public how they want to see it. It is important to mention that there were several rumors that Scott derrickson had several conflicts with Marvel when he was making the film, and left the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness project due to creative differences.

The return of Doctor Strange to the MCU will be on December 17 in Spider-Man: No Road Home, to return in his second solo film next year under the baton of Sam Raimi, where, in addition, he will bring back Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) .