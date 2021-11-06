If we look back within the history of cinema, we will notice that reboots are not something new. Examples of them are the various versions that exist of films like Nosferatu – 97%, The Phantom of the Opera – 91% or Les Misérables – 74%. Looking for the positive side of these reboots, it is understood that the objective is to rescue history and that new generations can meet them, or else, adapt to each of the eras – like the passage from silent films to talkies -.

But, on the other hand, there are stories that do not need to be redone because they are still valid and it seems unnecessary to repeat them when that time could be used to create new things. Proof of how badly a reboot sometimes falls is the response to the public that El Muñeco Diabollico had – 79% who, although they found the right way to adapt to the current reality, generated conflict among fans of the character who is still fresh .

There is also the case of Mi Pobre Angelito – 54%, one of the Christmas classics that is still present after a little more than 30 years after its premiere, and proto will have its reboot. The film starring Macaulay Culkin was directed by Chris Columbus, who has in his filmography such titles as Gremlins – 85% (as a screenwriter), Daddy Forever – 71%, The bicentennial man, Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief – 49% and, of course, HHarry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone – 80% and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – 82%.

As the initiator of the film career that would become a great franchise inspired by the work of JK Rowling, it is understandable that he has a particular affection and respect for the saga. And now that it has been 20 years since the premiere of the first installment, it is the same director who spoke about the possibility of restarting the adventures of the young wizard and his friends. This was what he told Jake hamilton when asked if the movies will be re-made, or if they should (via Collider):

I can’t answer the first one… I don’t know. In this version of Hollywood we live in, everyone is redoing everything and restarting everything. I mean, there is going to be a reboot of My Poor Little Angel. What’s the point of that? The movie exists, let’s just live with the movie that existed. It doesn’t make sense for us to remake The Wizard of Oz, it doesn’t make sense for any of us to remake the classic movies. Do something original, because we need more original material. So it doesn’t make sense.

Beyond talking about Harry Potter, where he had an important place when choosing the protagonists Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, he noted that he does not like that they are making a reboot of My poor angel. In addition, he commented that his intention was always to direct the whole saga, but when he realized how much he was growing, he preferred to leave it because of how exhausting it could be, although he always wanted to direct the deathly hallows, that being his favorite book.

Following the director’s comments, it does not seem to make much sense to restart a franchise that is still in force, where each character continues to be remembered with the faces of the actors who play them and could face a painful failure. So far, spin-offs have worked better, even if they don’t have exactly the same impact, and there’s even still the possibility of adapting Harry Potter and the Cursed Legacy without damaging what already exists.