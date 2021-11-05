This year several successful films turn 20, and among the most prominent is Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone – 80%, a film that made the story of the young magician who had captivated millions of readers a few years earlier. The task of carrying out a task of this magnitude was Chris Columbus, who had previously directed Gremlins – 85%, My Poor Little Angel – 54% and Papá por Siempre – 71%, among others. Now, two decades after the greatest success of his career, the American filmmaker confessed that he would like to take up the story of Harry Potter in the sequel Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

You may also like: Movies to watch if you’re a Harry Potter fan

The play was written by Jack Thorne, has the approval of Harry Potter author JK Rowling, and was released as a novel in 2016. The story is set 19 years after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows , and stars Harry Potter’s son, Albus Severus Potter. Much has been said about a possible film adaptation, but so far there are only rumors and no official confirmation.

On the other hand, in real life the actors who played the leads, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, are not 20 years older, since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II – 96% was released in 2011, 10 years ago. However, we can all agree that it would not be very difficult to pass them off as people 10 years older than they are, and Columbus thinks so too. These were his words in an interview with Variety (via IndieWire):

I would love to direct ‘The Cursed Child’. It’s a great play and the kids are the right age to play those parts. It’s a little fantasy of mine.

Also read: Timotheé Chalamet says Dune is like Harry Potter

As IndieWire points out, the actors were already aged with makeup in the epilogue of the latest Harry Potter movie, however the result was somewhat mediocre. With the current age of the three, Radcliffe (32), Grint (33), and Watson (31), it is easier for them to appear four decades old with makeup than it was ten years ago.

Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone he knew how to convey the magic of the book, and that was demonstrated by the numbers at the box office. Columbus recalled in the interview that when making test screenings, when the cut lasted almost three hours, the parents complained about how long it was, while the children complained about how short it was, and even those who had to go to the bathroom they ran and ran back so as not to miss any detail.

Finally, Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone It premiered with two and a half hours, and grossed US $ 974 million worldwide, which placed it as the highest grossing of its year, and after its revival in 2020 in several countries, including China, it surpassed US $ 1 billion. .

Chris Columbus He directed Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and its sequel, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – 82%, but then others took care of the next six deliveries. Alfonso Cuarón was in charge of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban – 91%, Mike Newell directed Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire – 88%, and David Yates took care of the rest.

After the massive success of the series, Warner Bros. wanted to continue exploiting its popularity with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – 73%, although the latest installment, Fantastic Animals: The Crimes of Grindelwald – 48%, was a disappointment among fans. We do not yet know what the studio’s plans are for this franchise, but its followers can be confident that they will not give up on continuing to profit from it.

Don’t leave without reading: The best Harry Potter teachings