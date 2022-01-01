In the last few years we have had a major change in Hollywood. Public pressure has served to encourage creators, actors and large companies to give more opportunities to those who were previously designated as social outcasts, either because of their sexuality, their identity or their life itself. This is one of the most hypocritical aspects of the industry, where love stories between men, people with disabilities or women of color are seen as risks that will lead to the Oscar, but only if you are a white and straight actor. Titles like The Danish Girl – 69% or Transamerica – 76% are now reassessed, and now it is the title of I Am Sam – 34%.

I am Sam is a film directed by Jessie Nelson and starring Sean Penn, who was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for his work. The story tells us how Sam, a man with an intellectual disability, tries to prove that he is perfectly capable of taking care of his little 7-year-old daughter. Dakota Fanning in the role of Lucy became the most recognized of the film and helped launch her career. In general, this work received mixed reviews because many of the specialists considered it manipulative and pretentious.

Now the criticism has more to do with putting an actor in the lead role who does not know what it is to live with an intellectual disability. Although the debate immediately begins here that being an actor is precisely about pretending to be what you are not, it is also true that there are interpreters with disabilities who are not offered these types of opportunities. A difficult circle to break, but the director herself supports the negative comments about the film in this regard, and reveals that at that time there were not many options for a production company to agree to make the film.

In a recent interview for The Hollywood Reporter, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of I am Sam, Jessie nelson She admits that while she is still proud of the film, if she could make it in the current context, she would hire a leading man who is part of the community. However, he acknowledges that years ago the only way to raise the project was by having a name as important as Penn at the helm.

In the talk, Nelson explains:

I wouldn’t make that movie right now without a leading man who is part of the community. But that movie could not have been made twenty years ago. It’s not like I had a choice: “You can make that movie with a community protagonist, or not.” It was more like, “The only way you can make this movie is like this.”

The director remembers that she took the story, which she also wrote, to several production companies, but none dared to hire a protagonist with a real disability, because it was an economic risk. Instead, the companies noted that the film had adequate potential to highlight an established actor. She remembers the time when a production company was willing to fire her to cast another major actor, although she does not mention the name. Nelson tried to stand his ground on the most important thing: looking for the performer who could pull off the perfect performance. Despite the criticism, she believes that Penn did a great job and has only positive opinions about him, but believes that in the current context he could follow the vision he always had for I am Sam:

Back then they wouldn’t let me hire an actor with a disability for the role. [Los estudios] they were afraid to put a budget of that size on the shoulders of an actor from that community.

The director applauds that in recent years the pressure of the new generation of creators and performers has allowed Hollywood to be more open when it comes to telling stories of this type. Intellectual disability is seen more in television series and movies, which have also been responsible for disappearing the clichés about it. Own Jessie nelson you can tell your new stories respecting this and the proof is your latest series Little voice where the actor participates Kevin Valdez, who in real life is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, as well as the character he gives life to.

