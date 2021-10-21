Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will hit theaters in a few weeks and fans of the series developed by Capcom are very aware of all the details. Through a new promotional video distributed by Sony, director Johannes Roberts talks about interesting facts about the film, in addition, he assures that it is a very faithful adaptation to video games. Unlike the films by Paul WS Anderson, the new production aims to respect the lore seen decades ago.

The synopsis of Welcome to Raccoon City reads: “Set in 1998, this origin story explores the secrets of the mysterious Spencer Mansion and the ill-fated Raccoon City.” This description reveals that the film will narrate the events of the first and second games. resident Evil (1996) places a police team in imminent danger following the report of disappearances in an old mansion on the outskirts of the city, but what seemed like a more or less planned rescue mission, turns into a nightmare with the undead and a lot of blood. On Resident Evil 2 (1998), a rookie cop and a desperate sister team up to survive in the local station, a building infested with the walking dead and horrifying creatures emerged from a deadly experiment.

Although not all the actors chosen for Welcome to Raccoon City convinced fans of video games, the first official trailer proves to be better connected to the original material than the movie of Anderson. Resident Evil: The Cursed Guest – 34% shows us the spencer mansion, a dangerous virus and many dead that come back to life, but it does not show a single one of the characters known in the entire saga and its plot only resembles by include an armed team breaking into the compound for a special investigation. For its part, Johannes Roberts talks about all the details he added to his adaptation, seeking to be 100% loyal to the essence of the game:

Welcome to Raccoon City is a very faithful adaptation of the games of resident Evil. This is where it all started, this is an origin story where we meet all the iconic characters from the games. Each box has details of the games, from the hamburger that the trailer driver eats, to the design of the vehicle. We designed the mansion and the police station based on the game. This is a horror movie created with love for the game.

The new movie of resident Evil stars Kaya Scodelario (Claire Redfield), Avan Jogia (Leon S. Kennedy), Hannah John-Kamen (Jill Valentine) and Robbie Amell (Chris Redfield). The film will follow the paths of the mansion and the police station, hoping that at some point the protagonists will meet (although this does not happen in the games). The popularity of the film is due in part to the recent remakes of the classic games, products that have been applauded for returning to the saga that tone of horror and fear that were absent in Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5 and resident Evil 6. Will the film be able to pass the final exam, not that of the critics, but that of the fans?

Occasionally video game movies fail in their mission to become good adaptations, but Welcome to Raccoon City It still has the benefit of the doubt and will prove its worth when it hits theaters on November 25. The characters of the classic saga have new faces, so we can say goodbye to Alice, someone who never appeared in the Capcom producers.

