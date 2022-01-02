Zack Snyder has a group of fans quite faithful to his content. But it was his time at DC Films that made him one of the most recognized names in superhero cinema. Perhaps his films such as The Man of Steel – 55% or Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% did not receive the best reviews, but he managed to raise a franchise that would raise the expectations of viewers creating a somewhat darker world within. from superhero stories.

Justice League – 41% meant a complicated step for both the director and his followers, as well as for the company itself, and its failure was not the fault of Snyder, nor its writers, nor its cast, but of the great executives of Warner Bros. . They did not stop intervening in his story completely overshadowing everything he had planned. A family tragedy was the perfect pretext for the studio to take the liberty of making further modifications with another director in charge.

This generated a whole movement among fans that ended with the fulfillment of their request after four years. Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% showed that the errors were never in the hands of the filmmaker, because now that he had shown the full version of his vision, things were completely different. The success of the film released this year gave many hope that Warner could change his mind and, at least, retake part of the world posed by Snyder to give continuity to the DC Extended Universe. But those hopes have already begun to fade.

In the last hours a series of rumors have arisen indicating that Warner Bros. is going to erase what was raised in the DCEU, and everything will happen in Andy Muschietti’s The Flash. When filming began this year, photographs began to leak showing Michael Keaton and a female version of Superman. According to rumors shared by Grace randolph Y MyTimeToShineHelloThrough the use of different connecting universes, both Henry Cavill’s Superman and Ben Affleck’s Batman will disappear and a new Justice League will be spearheaded by Batgirl, Supergirl, and Shazam.

Of course, this information has already generated enough stir among those who want to give this new path a chance and those who consider that the DCEU is already dead. But of those involved in this news, the first to react was David F. Sandberg, who is in full development of Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Shazam joining the Justice League? 2022 begins with great news!

Shazam is joining the Justice League? 2022 starting out with some great news! pic.twitter.com/yqdouOSiSc – David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) January 1, 2022

It is clear that his comment was somewhat ironic, and when he took the liberty of talking about it, it seems that at least he has not been warned that the character of Zachary Levi will be one of the new leaders of The Justice League, Although, it must be remembered that a few weeks ago it was mentioned that Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman would have a small participation in the new Shazam film, and that could be related to the place that the hero will have in the superhero team.

While all this is confirmed or not, fans will have to wait for the premiere of The Flash and that of Shazam! Fury of the Gods this year.

