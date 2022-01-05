01/05/2022

The vast glaciers that make up the characteristic Himalayan landscape are becoming less and less imposing. Climate change is preventing these spectacular formations from remaining as they were before. In recent decades, ice has been melting ten times faster than it was between 400 and 700 years ago. The disappearance of glaciers will have a knock-on effect, as their melting threatens the water supply of millions of people in Asia.

This is warned by researchers at the University of Leeds who, in a new study published in Scientific Reports, have concluded that the Himalayan glaciers are melting much faster than similar icy structures do in other parts of the world.

This rate of loss, which the researchers describe as “exceptional”, will cause 40% of the 14,798 glaciers in the Himalayas to have disappeared in the last 400 years. This in turn assumes that the frozen place has already gone from having 28,000 square kilometers of ice to only 19,600 today.

During that time, the Himalayas have also lost between 390 and 586 cubic kilometers of ice, the equivalent of all that is found today in the Alps of central Europe, the Caucasus mountains – between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia – and Scandinavia. together.

All this water that has been released has already reached the sea, which has had a rebound effect on the world. Since then, sea levels around the world have risen by more than one centimeter.

In the same way, a part of the glaciers, those that have natural debris on their surface and represent 7.5% of the total, are losing mass even faster. Its disappearance contributes to 46.5% of the total volume loss.

“This acceleration in the rate of loss has occurred in recent decades and coincides with human-induced climate change& rdquor ;, says Jonathan Carrivick, lead author of the study and deputy director of the Faculty of Geography at the University of Leeds.

However, the loss is not being uniform across the Himalayas. The eastern regions, that is, those encompassing eastern Nepal and northern Bhutan, are the most affected.

According to the researchers in the study, it is most likely that this variation is due to the different geographical characteristics of the two sides of the mountain range and their interaction with the atmosphere, which causes both regions to suffer different weather patterns.

Himalayan glaciers also decline faster where they converge into large lakesSince these structures help it to melt much faster than when the glacier settles on land. It is a whiting that bites its tail, because as the number and size of these lakes are increasing, it is expected that the loss of frozen mass will continue to accelerate.

That glaciers are melting faster and faster tIt will have implications for hundreds of millions of people who depend on major river systems from Asia for food and energy.

Among them are the Brahmaputra, Ganges and Indus rivers. “People in the region are already seeing changes that go beyond what has been seen for centuries,” says Simon Cook, Senior Lecturer in Geography and Environmental Sciences at the University of Dundee.

Because, this research is “just confirmation that these changes are accelerating & rdquor; and that, furthermore, “they will have a significant impact on entire nations and regions.”

The researchers are committed to acting urgently to “reduce and mitigate & rdquor; the impact of climate change on these glaciers, as in the rest of the world. However, they emphasize that, to take correct adaptation measures, the highest priority action is to carry out a good modeling of the impact that this rise in sea level will have not only on rivers, but also on lakes or with water. lahars that may occur.

