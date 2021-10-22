Disciples: Liberation premieres today, offering Players the opportunity to explore the living and throbbing world of Nevendaar and to travel through the mystery and political intrigue of this dark fantasy RPG strategy game. Released by publisher Kalypso Media and developer Frima Studio, Disciples: Liberation is now available on PlayStation Store, PC and Xbox, where players will be able to enjoy 80 hours of Alliance of the Elves gameplay, powerful magic, battles , the hordes of the undead, the dragons, the legions of the damned and the forged alliances.

You can see the launch trailer at the following link.

About the game

Players follow the story of Avyanna, a girl of two worlds, but a part of neither, on a quest to explore a world ravaged by war. Starting out as an unknown and petty mercenary, her quest will take players through pain and bloodshed before she finally gains control of a mighty army, ready to challenge fate.

Along the way, she will be forced to make many difficult decisions, from selecting partners to navigating romantic encounters. It is up to the player to decide what kind of leader he will become. With his army, he can be recruited from more than 50 units, users will wage complex turn-based battles against beastly creatures, in which only cunning tactics will lead to victory. Avyanna’s motto will serve the players: ‘Repent later. Act now. ‘

Comments

Florian Treppke producer of Kalypso Media Producer states that, “Players can now tap into their destiny, align themselves with factions, choose partners, and discover how their choices will make a difference not just in the game but Avyanna herself and Yillian, with the ultimate goal of unleashing Nevendaar’s destiny. . »

Eric Latouche, Game Designer at Frima Studio Adds that “although Avyanna starts out as a petty mercenary, she won’t be for long. Players will discover that as a Nephilim, she possesses twilight powers, named for the ability to conjure both darkness and light. This gives him access to a long-forgotten angelic city called Yillian. “

Louis Lamarche, Creative Director of Frima studio He has commented that, “those who have followed our journey will know that we have already mentioned the five endings that derive from their choices. Well, we have reserved something for Players to discover only after playing. We look forward to feedback as everything is revealed! “

Disciples: Liberation marks a new beginning for the franchise, allowing players to explore a dark and detailed fantasy world, battle hideous beasts in intricate turn-based combat, take on hundreds of unique missions, and nurture relationships with a variety of Factions in the world: from a human empire tainted by religious extremism to the dark forces of the undead led by an insane queen.

By forging alliances, players can build an army and trade hard-earned resources for a variety of improvements to their base of operations. No choice is without consequences, and depending on decisions and political alignments, one wrong move could have a deadly ripple effect, irrevocably changing the course of your history.

Disciples: Liberation the new dark fantasy strategy RPG now on sale for PC, PlayStation 4 | 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S consoles.