11/11/2021

Discord has no upcoming plans to add NFT to the app, at least according to its CEO Jason Citron. The clarification came on Wednesday after days of unrest stemming from a tweet Citron shared on November 8. In response to a message from investor Packy McCormick, the executive posted a screenshot of a previously unreleased build of Discord with integrations to MetaMask and WalletConnect, two cryptocurrency wallet apps. “It will probably never happen,” he said at the time.

His tweet quickly became a magnet for Angry Discord users who scolded Citron that they would cancel their Nitro subscriptions if the company added cryptocurrency and NFT-related integrations. “Wow, I can’t wait to tell my friends that Discord is encouraging pyramid schemes at the expense of the environment and persuading them to cancel their Nitro subscriptions and use competing platforms,” ​​said one Twitter user, succinctly summing up the sentiments. of many. the other people in citron mentions. “Thanks for the warning!”

Thanks for all the perspectives everyone. We have no current plans to ship this internal concept. For now we’re focused on protecting users from spam, scams and fraud. Web3 has lots of good but also lots of problems we need to work through at our scale. More soon. – Jason Citron (@jasoncitron) November 11, 2021

In fact, there has apparently been a great deal of dissension at the heart of Discord, where many workers were totally against this inclusion.