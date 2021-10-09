The Government of Spain made available to all its citizens, a few years ago, the application Key Pin, tool that allows any registered user to sign digital documents. This app offers a great advantage to citizens, who will not have to go to a office.

In other words, whatever document you need Fill or sign you can do it from home thanks to Internet, eliminating the infinite queues that sometimes are generated in any office of the Public Administration.

How to register in the Pin Code

To sign up for Key Pin and obtain all the benefits that this application entails, we can follow several different paths. The most common and simple for many is to approach in person to a Registration office; that is, perform advanced registration.

Another formula much more used for all those who master technology is to do it in a telematics through an electronic certificate or DNIe. Regarding the certificates to be able to access the Key Pin, they are made by the General Directorate of the Police.

How to increase the security level of the Pin Key

In case we want to increase the security level of our Key Pin user, there are two formulas to do it. If we want to make this modification through our computer, we must first enter the Electronic Office, click on “Cl @ ve “ from the “Featured Procedures” section and, finally, go to “featured procedures”. Once we are here, we can increase our security by accessing “Obtain a higher level of security in Cl @ ve with electronic certificate or DNI”.

The other existing way to raise the security level can be done through a mobile or one Tablet. In case we have downloaded the application, we must go to “procedures” and click on the section “Obtain a higher level of security in Cl @ ve, with certificate or DNIe”.

To achieve this, we must have installed on our mobile the electronic certificate. Once we have reached this point, the log level will be automatically changed to a high level. Once we have done it, we will be able to access a large number of services from public administrations that request this level of security to carry out any procedure.

