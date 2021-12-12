To celebrate the first anniversary of Call of the sea, Meridiem Games today announced that a second boxed limited edition will be released in early 2022 for Call of the sea, exclusively for Playstation 5. Developed by Out of the Blue and published by Raw fury, the new one Journey Edition for PlayStation 5 will be launched alongside the already announced Norah’s Diary Edition, which will come out for PlayStation 4 and 5.

Meridiem Games is in charge of the design and manufacture of Call of the Sea – Journey Edition. This is an edit limited and numbered to 1000 units which will reach selected stores across Europe.

Call of the Sea – Journey Edition for PlayStation 5, contains all the content previously described in Call of the Sea – Norah’s edition but also add the exquisite Original Soundtrack (composed by Eduardo de la Iglesia) in a color vinyl collector’s edition, a Hardcover art book with over 130 sheets with all the designs, arts and images of the game, three lithographs with game arts, all within a special box with game motifs.

On the other hand, remember that Call of the Sea – Norah’s Diary Edition for Playstation 4 and PlayStation 5, includes a Special Premium Box, a art book conceptual where you can see how the game design began, two photographs, a travel ticket and a poster.

Call of the sea tells the story of Norah, a woman who follows the trail of her missing husband’s expedition. The search takes place in the South Pacific, on a strange, but beautiful island, full of secrets that you will have to unravel. Delve into this supernatural story of mystery, adventure, and self-discovery.

What strange secrets does she hold, and what could Norah unravel in her search for the truth?

You can see the trailer in the following LINK.

SOME GAME FEATURES Explore the beauty of a stunning tropical island (meticulously modeled in Unreal Engine 4), packed with fantastic views, lost ruins and hidden mysteries. Meet Norah and experience a fascinating study of a female character on her quest to uncover the truth about her husband’s disappearance and find herself, voiced by Cissy Jones (Firewatch, The Walking Dead: Season 1). Dive into the depths of a narrative adventure full of excitement, suspense and unusual surprises. Search for the meaning and investigate clues left by a previous expedition, piece together what happened, and solve a variety of clever puzzles.