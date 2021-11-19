The wifi signal It is one of the elements that today is found in practically all homes from Spain. Sometimes and due to various circumstances, the wifi does not quite reach our devices, causing that for example we can not download us some file or video.

The wifi in our home can get worse depending on the area where we are

A large number of home methods For try improve wifi signal, but researchers from the Dartmouth University, on Hanover, they discovered a system with remarkable results that has a lot to do with the foil.

Aluminum foil increases the Wi-Fi signal

According to the conclusions drawn by these researchers, aluminum foil is a element key that contributes to improve wifi signal or even increase it. To carry out this experiment, a base stable in the form of S (a 3D printer) that they covered with aluminum foil and also placed on the router antennas.

By mounting this aluminum barrier, it was discovered that it could be better direct the wifi signal, minimizing the impact that the walls end up producing in the loss of signal of all the devices that are connected.

It is normal not to have a 3D printer at home, so we can use our own homemade aluminum screen and improve our Wi-Fi by following these simple steps that we expose below:

Steps to follow for a homemade aluminum screen

-Cut out a cardboard 40 x 30 cm that is flexible, but at the same time that it can be kept standing. Next, you must give it a concave shape to mark the final look.

-Spread the cardboard and you should cover it completely with the aluminum foil, exposing the brightest part. It has to look good smooth, eliminating most of the wrinkles and thus the signal can bounce well. You can use glue to join the two parts.

Some routers do not quite offer the best Wi-Fi signal due to various factors.

-Do exactly the same to cover the other face and seal both sides while concave to make it look like a satellite dish.

-You must do two equal-sided triangles, about 7 cm, which later we will use as legs for the cardboard lined with aluminum foil.

-We will cut some 3 cm at its top vertex to join in them the aluminum screen created previously.

