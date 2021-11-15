This year has been impressive for the Latin Grammys awards due to the cultural richness implicit in each song and each genre, the diversity and ancestral heritage of the rhythms as well as the fabulous cadence of so many songs.

© Custom

The tour starts from an ‘Eternal Love’ declared by Marc Anthony, the ‘Life of Rico’ by Camilo, being ‘Bohemi’ by Julio Iglesias and Andres Calamaro, with ‘Amen’ by Ricardo Montaner and a ‘Maybe’ by Caetano Veloso. Followed by ‘Expensive Clothes’ from Camilo with ‘Too Many Women’ by C. Tangana and Omar Apolo next to the ‘Bichota’ of Karol G because ‘God wanted it that way’ with Ricardo Montaner and Juan Luis Guerra, a statement that ‘The World is Mine’ by Bad bunny or a trip to ‘Hawaii’ by the hand of Maluma with ‘Water’ by J.Balvin for “Let Our Love Be Known” from Mon Laferte and Alejandro Fernandez since “Love is a Fashion” with Alcover, Don Omar and Juan Magan while saying ‘goodbye’ Sebastian Yatra to the ‘Woman’ of Gloria Trevi and Mon Laferte in a ‘Diplomatic’ tone of Diplo, Guaynaa and Major Lazer.



© Custom

The song of ‘Patria y Vida’ victorious and exciting by Yotuel and Gente de Zona merges with ‘La Noche de Anoche’ by Bad bunny and Rosalia with a little ‘Your Poison’ from J Balvin and the ‘Vendedora de Placer’ by Lito MC Cassidy. To later be “Condemned” with Akapellah going through a good ‘Sana sana’ of Nathy Peluso so they can see that ‘Los Chicos si Lloran ”with Electric Diamond after the ‘Revenge’ of Nicky Nicole, so ‘Hold on’ with Nathy Peluso and ‘Trust’ with Sech and Daddy yankee that the ‘Contraband’ with Ruben Blades so the ‘Waste’ comes with Sergio Vargas and end with ‘I have no money’ of Juanes.

Our Hispanic heritage walks us through genres such as tango and the ‘Balada para un loco’ by Tinto Tango or ‘Adios Nonino’ that hits you right in the heart, flamenco makes the senses vibrate with the “Amores que ven y van ‘de Paco Candela, or ‘I take you in my senses ”by Pepe de Lucía or the masterful interpretation of’ El Rey ‘by María Toledo or the Brazilian rhythms that make us dance like’ Pretas Brancas e Morenas’ by Diogo Nogueira or the ‘Opçao’ by Nie Lopes and the melodious voice of Roxana Amed in ‘Onthology’.

Classical music takes an important place with the masterful album ‘Latin American Classics’, a true musical jewel with performances such as ‘Sensemaya’, Poetic Waltz and the wonder of the ‘Sones de Mariachi’.

I hope you enjoy this playlist that is a journey through our culture, history and heritage and that I have enjoyed doing it so much and listening to each letter of each of the songs, their incomparable melodies and rhythms and the messages of their authors that are the reflection of who we are as a society and what the importance of our Latino community represents and the impact we have throughout the world, a moment that United we have to take advantage of to continue highlighting.

Latin Grammys 2021: Playlist of the nominees



