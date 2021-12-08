12/08/2021 at 18:55 CET

Scientists from the Max Planck Institute and the Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität (LMU) have demonstrated for the first time, in a laboratory-created environment, that the development and separation of microdroplets without membrane it is possible in an environment similar to that existing in the pores of the rocks of the early Earth. Consequently, life would have originated in this way on our planet 3.5 billion years ago.

A great question persists for centuries for different branches of science: how and where did life originate in the initial moments of our planet, from reactions between inert chemical substances? So that the first protocells, that is, the precursor structures of the cells that we know today, the so-called coacervated microdroplets, would have played a fundamental role.

The little drops that started life

Are tiny droplets without membrane They would have evolved to acquire the ability to divide, group molecules and, in this way, shelter the biochemical reactions essential for the development of life on primitive Earth. Although previous research had shown that Simple RNA is active within these microdroplets, providing a suitable chemical environment for the beginning of life, it had not yet been confirmed that protocells could evolve in an environment similar to that recorded on our planet during its primitive stage.

Now, German scientists have managed to create an environment in the laboratory similar to that recorded in gas bubbles inside a pore of hot rock, in the first moments of the Earth. According to a press release, they would have verified then that the microdroplets evolved in that environment to start life on our planet.

According to the new study, recently published in the journal Nature Chemistry, the tiny droplets would have functioned as primordial cells or protocells at that initial moment, with the ability to divide and concentrate molecules in their nucleus and sustain the necessary interactions between chemical components. In addition, they would have facilitated the continuous and permanent evolution that made possible, over time, the multiplication and diversification of life forms that characterize the Earth.

Increasing complexity

The environment created by the researchers had pores containing water with a gas bubble, along with a cold and a hot pole, to test whether the protocells were dividing and evolving. The gas and water interface not only attracted molecules, but also the protocells were located and accumulated in that place, to later assemble into other larger structures. That would have been the scheme that was facilitating the emergence of increasingly complex shapes, until reaching the cells that today constitute living organisms.

Scientists also discovered that as a consequence of thermal gradient, that is, the existence of a hot and a cold pole, several types of protocells had been formed, each of which had different chemical composition, dimensions and physical properties. Therefore, they concluded that the thermal gradient in the environment of the early Earth could have driven an evolutionary selection pressure on the protocells, generating their complexity and specialization.

In future studies, specialists could focus on testing more possible habitats and exploring more features for life to emerge under conditions similar to those recorded in the Primitive earth. In any case, the concrete discovery could mark a before and after in terms of the revelation of the secrets inherent to the emergence of life on our planet.

Reference

Non-equilibrium conditions inside rock pores drive fission, maintenance and selection of coacervate protocells. Alan Ianeselli, Damla Tetiker, Julian Stein, Alexandra Kühnlein, Christof Mast, Dieter Braun and TY Dora Tang. Nature Chemistry (2021). DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1038/s41557-021-00830-y

Photo: fluorescence microscopy image of protocells in contact with a gas bubble. The coacervated assemblages are a valid model to imitate the first protocells that arose in the Primitive Earth and to study how the first steps of life may have evolved. Credits: LMU / Alan Ianeselli.