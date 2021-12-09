One of the social networks with the highest growth in 2020 and especially in 2021 is TikTok, since it became the preferred “refuge” of many to survive the confinement due to the pandemic.

However, there were also those who decided to fully immerse themselves in the world of TikTok thanks to the economic benefits that it could leave when thousands and thousands of views are added, as well as followers.

In addition, it also became a vehicle for information, entertainment and even knowledge sharing.

As with websites and other apps or networks, TikTok has released a list of the most viewed videos in this 2021 only in the United States, which we present below.

The 10 most viewed videos on TikTok in 2021

1) @zeddywill (30.9 million views)

Giddy smiles as he checks his phone.

2) @sunisalee_ (30.9 million views)

Sunisa Lee, Olympic gymnast, showing her medal.

3) @felixgabrielmusic (11.2 million views)

Can you imagine that the cat had a different musical theme for each time he walks in front of the camera.

4) @chaotticgoood (10.7 million views)

A unique road trip accompanied by a huge toad.

5) @ tracy.oj (170.4 million views)

The original dance of “Woman” by Doja Cat.

6) @zachking (174.8 million views)

TikToker Zach King asked to take a picture of a drawing of a huge crack in the ground. In an instant, he seemed to fall to the ground thanks to the incredibleness of the edit.

7) @my_aussie_gal (183.9 million views)

Believe it or not, dogs can make art, like Secret, an adorable Australian Shepherd puppy who manages to make an elegant flower painting. In addition, on this account, the animal amazes with its other artistic gifts.

8) @catben (205.7 million views)

One of the favorites of TikTok users, as it shows us the best way to restock and store food and products in the kitchen.

9) @chipmunksoftiktok (270.2 million views)

In the video, a hand is shown to which a small squirrel called Squishy reaches to eat nuts, which it ends up storing in its mouth.

10) @totouchanemu (313.9 million views)

An Austin photographer decided to take his drone team to a field to film himself dancing to “Stay,” a song by Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI.

