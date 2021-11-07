For more than a century, the mummies of Tarim have been an indecipherable riddle. Little by little, historians are discovering its secrets.

To watch the mummies of Tarim, it is inevitable to think that something doesn’t fit. The American historian Victor Mayer himself, when he saw them for the first time, thought that they were a forgery to attract tourists. But they are completely real.

Discovered a century ago in the Taklamakan desert, western China, they have puzzled historians, because they are hundreds of white mummies, some even blonde, living in Chinese territory.

They were tall, with long hair and sophisticated braids and hairstyles for the women, and thick beards for the men. Nothing to do with its Asian neighbors.

Some seem wearing trendy looking clothes and hairstyles, despite the fact that they are between 4,000 and 2,200 years old. It is the case of the Bella Xiaohe, which you can see in the opening photo.

The mummies have been kept in such a good state of preservation due to the extremely dry and hot climate of the Taklamakan desert.

The questions are many, and some have not yet been resolved. We have some answers, but they are as amazing as the doubts.

What were a large group of Caucasian people doing in China 4,000 years ago?

Why did they dress so differently from their neighbors, or in the style of the time?

Until now it was believed that it was one of the Indo-European cultures that had spread the most towards the East.

But an international group of scientists have recently studied its genome, and they have made an astonishing discovery: You weren’t immigrants, you had lived there for 9,000 years.

Apparently they could be ancient North Eurasians, a Pleistocene population that almost disappeared during the Ice Age.

For 9,000 years they had been genetically isolatedIn other words, they had not mixed with other cultures, although they did trade and had contact with them.

It’s known that raised cattle, and raised wheat, barley, and millet. Also that they produced cheese using kefir. And that they buried their dead with branches of ephedra, a medicinal herb.

They are customs that come from very different cultures of Asia and Europe, demonstrating its cosmopolitan character.

Scientists don’t understand how they could remain genetically isolated, if they related to other peoples.

In archeology, the answers usually lead to other questions just as perplexing …