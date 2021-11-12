Princesses, and the whole concept around them, has been Disney’s biggest source of income since memorable times. When we mention the popular children’s film company, it is inevitable to think of some of the young girls with an angelic voice who face an evil witch to finally be rescued by a prince. Since the appearance of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – 98%, Walt Disney’s first animated feature film, princesses established themselves in the market.

Despite the fact that the world of princesses is already known and quite popular, it has at times been controversial because of the way in which the perspective of women has changed over the years. With other tapes like Brave – 78%, The Princess and The Frog – 85% or Tangled – 90%, have gradually changed the idea of ​​the prince who saves the princess and they are even the true heroines with goals that go beyond marriage or “and they were happily ever after.”

But there was a very particular moment in which the company made fun of itself and the stories of the princesses, or how ridiculous they can be, this through Enchanted – 93% that was released in 2007. The film starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey, proposes the idea of ​​taking Giselle out of her fairy tale context to take her to the cruel real world, where divorces exist and sing for no apparent reason. it is so well seen.

In addition, there is an interesting proposal when leaving on the table the idea that the protagonist falls out of love with her prince charming and is ready to save her beloved man. The success of the film was such that Adams’ career was significantly enhanced. Years later, rumors of an alleged sequel began to emerge, and it was until 2019 that it was confirmed that production would officially begin. Now, on the occasion of Disney Plus Day, the company has launched the official logo of Disenchanted, confirming that the film will arrive directly to the platform in the fall of 2022.

Official logo for ‘DISENCHANTED’, releasing in Fall 2022 on Disney + pic.twitter.com/xX1eaWTRCY – DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 12, 2021

On the other hand, the house of the mouse surprised the fans of the film with the presence of the protagonists in their reunion after almost fourteen years of the premiere of the original. In the video that you can watch below, the actors remind the audience that fairy tales can come true if they want to, and this is how the long-awaited sequel was achieved.

Amy Adams and @PatrickDempsey share a little magic straight from Andalasia. #Disenchanted #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/CANW5OLfLj – Disney + Latin America (@disneyplusla) November 12, 2021

So far there is no official synopsis of the sequel to Nice to meet youBut it is expected that the relationship of the characters will deepen after all these years together, showing that not everything is rosy and full of songs in the real world.

