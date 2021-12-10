

One of the advantages of this job is that you can do it accompanied by your favorite person.

The Dish team is offering a dream job as they are looking for a lucky aspirant who will have the opportunity to earn $ 1,234 for watching five children’s movies of your choice.

“We are looking for someone who is willing to revisit their favorite children’s movies and tell us all about it. No title, background check, or drug test is required to complete this adventure”, Says the announcement of Dish.

Getting this job is easy, as you just need to take detailed notes on how each movie made you feel as a child instead of watching them now as an adult and share nostalgic moments on your social networks.

You will have 15 days to complete your trip down the road of nostalgia by looking at your five movies, some of them could be:

– The sword in the stone (1963)

– The jungle book (1967)

– Jack and the beanstalk (1974)

– The Forest of Elmchanted (1986)

– Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

– Aladdin (1992)

– Toy story (nineteen ninety five)

– Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone (2001)

– Monsters, Inc. (2001)

– Ratatouille (2007)

– How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

But you will also have the opportunity to choose other titles you can select on the call page, to make your experience even more pleasant.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older and be a US citizen or permanent resident to apply. And those who participate will have a better chance of being selected if they send a video on your request.

The person who is chosen will win:

– $ 1,234 to see all five of his movies nostalgic for childhood.

– A $ 350 value loot bag that will include personalized candy from the decade you were born.

– Articles to be comfortable while enjoying the “work”.

– And Access to the five films on behalf of Dish.

Those interested can register HERE.

