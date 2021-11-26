11/26/2021 at 1:37 PM CET

Jose Torres placeholder image

Seventeen people have been detained by National Police in the province of Malaga in an operation against a group of British and Poles dedicated to drug and arms trafficking. The different registries have made it possible to dismantle the operations center in La Cala de Mijas and one marijuana plantation in the basement of an industrial warehouse in Manilva. The records have culminated in the intervention of 188 kilos of hashish, 31 of marijuana, 355 plants of cannabis sativa and 3.2 kilos of cocaine, in addition to 64,980 euros, 17 vehicles, a semiautomatic pistol and tools for the packaging of marijuana. Nine of those investigated have entered prison.

The investigation began after arrest of the British driver of a van who tried to evade a police checkpoint in Estepona in April of last year to which they intervened 200,000 pounds sterling hidden in the trunk of the vehicle. With the collaboration of the National Crime Agency of the United Kingdom, the Udyco Costa del Sol made it known that this money had its origin in the activities of a violent criminal organization that operated mainly in Warrington (east of Liverpool) and whose main activities were the arms trafficking, drug trafficking and profit laundering. The investigators did not take long to locate a branch of the British plot on the Malaga coast that allowed the arrest in October of last year a British fugitive wanted in his country for a crime of illegal possession of weapons. In the search of his home in Estepona, the agents intervened a semiautomatic pistol and 44,000 euros to the arrested man, who was extradited.

The investigation advanced and revealed that the group acquired drugs and weapons in our country for export to United Kingdom through lorries and vehicles. However, in February of this year, a van with 29 kilos of hashish was intercepted in Marbella, driven by a Polish citizen who was arrested. This action revealed that the group received the drug on a farm in Alhaurín el Grande. The agents detected a truck abandoning a plot located in the Guadalhorce Valley along with two shuttle cars and finally intercepted a van in Vélez-Málaga with 91 kilos of hashish within the frames of a set of mirrors. This action led to the arrest of the driver and four other people in Algarrobo.

Operations center in Mijas

The seizures and arrests were happening more recently. In Chauchina (Granada), the agents intervened 61 kilos of hashish by intercepting a shuttle vehicle whose driver fled on foot, although he would later be arrested in Jaén. Another 30 kilos of vacuum packed marijuana were intervened in a villa in La Cala de Mijas, a point considered by the researchers as the center of operations of the network. The agents found here all kinds of tools for the preparation of the drug, while in an industrial warehouse in Manilva, hidden in a basement, the Police dismantled a cultivation of 355 marijuana plants and arrested three other people.

In the last phase of this operation, searches were made at the Alhaurín El Grande farm, where 10,810 euros were intervened and those responsible for the plot were arrested. Entry and registration procedures were also carried out in the towns of Benalmádena, Benahavís and San Roque (Cádiz).