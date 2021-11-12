11/12/2021 at 2:24 PM CET

LMG

Add and follow the discovery and subsequent dismantling of marijuana fields in the province of Huesca. At more than 30,000 plants intervened So far, we must add an operation that stands out, not because of the number of species, 656, but because of how the drug traffickers had decided to protect the area with deadly traps.. It was located in El Grado and those who slept and watched there, two 26-year-old Albanians, were also armed.

The Civil Guard agents from the Barbastro post discovered at the end of October on the ground a marijuana plantation that could only be accessed through a narrow path and that it was protected with two homemade traps installed, perfectly concealed by vegetation, in the access. Thus began the so-called operation Night March.

Overcoming the two traps was the first obstacle the Civil Guard encountered. The first mechanism consisted of a trunk fixed at the end of a treeHe and another who was held back by a wire arranged on the ground that, if stepped on or dragged, would release the branch, which struck like a whip in the leg area to whoever triggered it.

The second was also conscientiously prepared to do great harm, could even cause death, to any intruder. A grill of sharp stakes about 30 centimeters that folded horizontally when actuated by another wire spring hidden in the ground while several counterweights gave force to knock down and hit the person who triggered it.

Operation of the plantation

Once the traps had been neutralized, the plantation that occupied a large area of ​​land was accessed and two people who were hidden in the area where they had set up a camp were arrested, who were allegedly engaged in cultivation work and surveillance.

During the arrest, he was found in one of the stores where one of the detainees was, a 9 millimeter caliber pistol, with the magazine ammunitioned and a bullet in the chamber, ready to be fired.

The plantation had a complexor irrigation system consisting of numerous hoses, several water ponds, water pumps to extract water from the Cinca canal that runs not far from the place and a drying room with various tools and equipment for cultivation. The marijuana plants were in a state of maximum flowering, in addition, dried and packed marijuana buds were located, vacuum packed, ready for transport. There were ten kilos of pot already dry.

Until now such strongly protected facilities had not been located in the province of Huesca and that they consist of systems to prevent access to them, nor are they they had found firearms, the finding being especially serious when it was ammunitioned and ready to fire.

Personnel from the following Civil Guard units, the Barbastro Judicial Police Team and Citizen Security personnel from the Barbastro Civil Guard, Monzón and Tamarite de Litera participated in the operation.

The Barbastro Judicial Police Team conducted proceedings that, together with the detainees, two 26-year-old Albanian men and the seized objects were placed at the disposal of the Examining Court No. 1 of Barbastro, which decreed the entry into prison of both as alleged perpetrators of the crimes of public health, for the cultivation of narcotic substances and illegal possession of weapons.