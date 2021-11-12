Today is Disney + Day, and the Mickey Mouse company is celebrating it in a big way with a brutal discount on the subscription, and the announcement of dozens of series.

The issue of subscribers is not going very well, with less growth than expected, so Disney has decided to give it everything on Disney + Day. Just announced almost 40 new series and moviesincluding a dozen new Marvel series, and other content.

Today he has released the films Jungle Cruise, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Dopesick.

And also a short of The Simpsons paying homage to Disney, the Pixar short Ciao Alberto, Olaf Presents, new season of The World According to Jeff GoldBlum, and other surprises.

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

It has also re-released 13 Marvel movies with the IMAX extended format, which has 26% more screen image.

Finally, from today until November 14 a subscription offer of only 1.99 euros the first month is underway.

To complete this second anniversary of the streaming platform, dozens of new series.

We do not know when will the superhero bubble burst (in my head it exploded a long time ago), but Disney is willing to exploit the reef to the fullest

12 new Marvel series

Today announced a mountain of new series starring superheroes, no release date. Most by 2022.

The exception is Hawk Eye, which arrives on November 24.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year is an animated series that takes us back to the roots of the iconic character, as in his first comics.

Moon knight tells the story of a vigilante who has a personality disorder, and hides within him the strength of different Egyptian gods.

She-hulk is a comedy series starring Tatiana Maslany, the Hulk-girl. The Hulk and Abomination will also appear.

Ms Marvel is Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old gamer and artist who can’t find her place in the world … until she discovers her superpowers.

Marvel zombies, the Marvel universe, in a zombie version. It will sweep away …

Threw out It will be a spin-off, with one of the characters from Hawkeye.

Ironheart tells the story of a genius inventor who builds armor that … come on, like Iron Man, but we guess with some unexpected twist …

Secret invasion is a series centered on the Captain Marvel microuniverse, with the characters Nick Fury and Skrull Talos, and the great Samuel L. Jackson in the cast.

X-MEN ’97 is an animated series that reinterprets the stories of the famous series of this saga, in the 90s.

Agatha: House of Harkness, the highly anticipated Wandavision spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn.

What If…? (Season 2) It is the second season that answers the question What if, doing crazy things with the Marvel characters.

I am groot They are short stories starring Baby Groot.

Lucasfilm

Disney has recalled that the series Obi-Wan Kenobi will arrive in 2022.

Like Willow, based on the delicious movie from the 80s.

Disney premieres

Greg’s diary, the animated film, opens on December 3. Rodrick rules, a second film, is dated 2022.

Disenchanted, the sequel to Nice to meet you, It will arrive exclusively for Disney + next fall.

The Beatles: Get Back is a docuseries filmed by Peter Jackson, about the famous musical group. premieres on November 25.

Pinocchio It is a film by the mythical Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future) that mixes real image and animation. It will arrive in the fall of 2022.

Cars on the road It would be a series based on the famous Pixar saga.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild is a new movie based on the Ice Age universe. Premiere on January 28.

Sneakerella: Cinderella in Slippers It’s … this … the reinterpretation of the Cinderella story in sneakers … On February 18.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Love is an open door outside the halls of East High (if it is the full title) is the third season of the famous teenage musical show.

Baymax is a new series based on the film Big Hero 6, and Zootopia +, in … Zootopia.

Tiana, an animated musical series, will arrive in 2023.

The Spiderwick Chronicles is a new series of mystery adventures, based on the famous books.

Fox and National Geographic releases

Welcome to earth is a nature documentary series presented by Will Smith, which will arrive on December 8th.

America The Beautiful, a 6-chapter documentary on the landscapes of the American continent.

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, the famous actor tests the limits of the human body.

Prey is the new film in the Predator saga, which will be set in the heart of Comanche territory. It will premiere next summer.

Other Fox films include No Exit and the comedies The Princess, and Rosaline, based on Romeo and Juliet.