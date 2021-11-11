The Walt Disney Company has proven its powerful influence in the entertainment industry over the past few years, buying multi-million dollar brands and growing them sky high, but now it has a new goal. According to The Guardian, the mouse company will develop its own metaverse, an initiative that other successful conglomerates have already announced and that will definitely change the lives of humans in the future in the medium or long term. In the following paragraphs we report all the details, including the new declarations of Bob chapek.

Disney is known worldwide for its fantasy and dream stories, worlds. in which magic and virtues are the greatest. The characters of their adventures have remained in the collective memory of generations and now the company wants to get the best out of them through its recent initiative on the metaverse. Bob chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, talks about his intentions to take things to the next level, here his words during the quarterly corporate results call rescued by The Guardian:

The Walt Disney Company has a long history of pioneering the use of technology to enhance the entertainment experience. Our efforts to date are simply a prologue to a time when we will be able to connect the physical and digital worlds even more closely, allowing for boundless storytelling in our own Disney metaverse.

Chapek He did not share in-depth details about the plans and we will not hear from them anytime soon as the project is still in very early stages. This announcement is made almost immediately after Mark Zuckerberg share with the world its Meta initiative, the conglomerate of social networks that will soon expand into a metaverse in which people are able to develop their daily lives: a virtual world of greater ambition in which everyone can be connected.

Of course, the Disney metaverse will be directly linked to Disney Plus, the streaming platform that has so far accumulated 118 million subscribers and has long become a worthy competition for Netflix and other competing giants. Featuring original hits from the likes of The Mandalorian – 91% or all Marvel Studios series released, it is clear that Disney has many characters and lore to explode, faces and promises that will inevitably catch the public’s attention in the future.

Although Disney’s intentions have great potential, The Guardian mentions that the company has not been exactly brilliant with its other products linked to the digital world. Let’s remember the painful closure of Club Penguin, in addition, Marker Studios and Playdom have not been excellent investments and the company has suffered. We’ll see how adept he is at managing his own metaverse and whether he will manage to become a business giant later on.

