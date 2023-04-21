Disney celebrates its 100 years with special Mickey Mouse and Minnie Adidas Samba Vegan

Disney, that machine for producing illusions, celebrates 100 years of its birth as a company. The launch of two Adidas Samba Vegan with Mickey Mouse and Minnie as protagonists is part of the festivities.

On October 16, 1923, it was born as a global company The Walt Disney Company, that has delighted us with iconic movies, wonderful television series and spectacular theme parks.

“As we celebrate a historic milestone like our 100th anniversary, it is extraordinary to remember the legacy of Walt Disney and his relentless pursuit of perfection that continues today to propel the company into the future,” he said. Bob Iger, CEO of Disney.

“We are immensely grateful to generations of people around the world for being an essential part of our history and for embracing our stories and characters into their lives over the last century.”

This is the Adidas Samba Vegan of Mickey Mouse and Minnie for Disney

As its name indicates, these Adidas Samba have vegan bases: the use of any material of animal origin was ruled out for its manufacture. Therefore, they are eco-friendly.

They also stand out for the sobriety of their style, using a Cloud White coated dye, with laces, leather lining and white suede T-toe.

The details of the white sneakers, in the case of Mickey Mouse, are black; for Minnie, they are red. Just small threads, perceptible on the white background.

While Mickey’s tongue features the character’s face, Minnie’s has an Adidas stamp. On the back, the gloved hand of each of the little mice stands out.

The sneakers had a first release abroad, while in the United States they will arrive on April 27 according to Sneaker News, both models for 100 dollars.