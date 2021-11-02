Disney Reveals Cast and Full Official for Hocus Pocus 2 | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that the iconic film Hocus Pocus 2 will come to streaming in 2022 and has finally been unveiled to the official cast, news that has undoubtedly surprised its millions of fans quite a bit.

Yesterday Disney was celebrating Halloween giving fans some official news on the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2.

The sequel to Hocus Pocus which was released in 1993 is in production, with original stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy set to return as the Sanderson sisters.

There is no doubt that people were curious to see who would join the trio in the new film, which will debut next year, and now we know it 100% confirmed.

The mouse company announced Sunday morning that the cast of Hocus Pocus 2, a movie that, by the way, became a trend on Halloween Eve.

This is how the protagonists are joined by Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Wadingham, Juju Brener, Froy Guiterrez, Taylor Henderson and Nina Kitchen.

Sadly the roles these actors play have yet to be revealed, however, hopefully news will come as production continues.

The truth is, longtime Hocus Pocus fans will immediately recognize Doug Jones as the fourth star to return in the sequel.

Notably, in the 1993 film, Jones played zombie Billy Butcherson who rose from the grave and turned on the Sanderson sisters.

Up to this point, Jones is the only other original Hocus Pocus actor confirmed to return, outside of the witch trio.

Additionally, Tony Hale’s participation in Hocus Pocus 2 has been a topic of conversation, as his face was seen on set signs and posters before it was officially announced.

It was revealed that Sam Richardson, fresh out of a guest-starring role in the final two episodes of Ted Lasso season 2, was in the cast last week.

On the flip side, speaking of Ted Lasso, Hannah Waddingham has become a household name in the past two years thanks to her role as Rebecca on the award-winning series, taking home an Emmy statue just a month ago.

While Vanessa Shaw, who played Allison in the 1993 film, hasn’t heard much about the sequel yet.