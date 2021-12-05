They say better late than never, but it took Disney almost 100 years to update its board so that a woman who was already on it would have the upper hand. The Walt Disney Company has announced that Susan E. Arnold will occupy the position of chairman of the board, being the first time that a woman does, and will have that position in the company as of December 31 as the successor to Bob Iger, who before was not only the CEO Disney but also the one who led the entertainment giant in this regard for several years until recently he decided to step aside.

The BBC report indicates that Iger spent 15 years at the helm of the company and at the end of the year he will leave it forever after having resigned as CEO in 2020. The same media reports that Susan E. Arnold She has been a member of Disney’s board of directors for 14 years, so she already has a lot of experience with the company in many respects and will look to draw on her experience in executive positions at Procter & Gamble and Carlyle Group and as a director of McDonald’s, for her new post.

The focus is surely on her as she takes on a leading role within one of the largest media companies in the world. The Walt Disney Company is a global entertainment company that reaches people both inside and outside the home in innovative ways. The company operates in various business segments that include media, parks, experiences and products, as well as the entertainment that it produces in a film or television studio and its products that reach the consumer in a much more direct way.

Bob Iger, who was also CEO from 2005 to 2020, dramatically expanded Disney’s profile through a series of acquisitions that included Pixar Animation and Marvel Entertainment, from which they have been able to do all productions with the company’s superheroes. Within that time frame there was also the multi-billion dollar acquisition of Lucasfilm, which has resulted in numerous movies and series in the Star Wars universe.

Bob chapek He succeeded him as CEO in 2020 and he has had a lot of work because he held the position just at the moment when someone had to make decisions to move the Disney machinery in the midst of a pandemic, with the closures of movie theaters and parks themes, as well as the emergence of the company in streaming with Disney Plus and then with Star Plus, a service that was also made possible thanks to the fact that the company bought the Fox studio and with it received all its content that can now be seen in this new platform.

Chapek and Arnold are tasked with leading Disney through a time of significant change and uncertainty in the entertainment industry. The early stages of the pandemic hit Disney when theme parks and cinemas were closed, though most have reopened and are operating almost normally at the moment. Disney has recently focused on streaming services and making their content culturally relevant, so there is a lot that Arnold will be busy with as he starts in this new role.

Disney has sought to redefine the way its female characters act and behave, trading damsels in distress for strong, diverse, independent characters who celebrate female ambition. Examples, which are much more realistic for this era, include the film Mulan, which featured a character who avoids becoming a simple bride and disguises herself as a man, flipping the trope of the “knight in shining armor” while saving the male characters. The Newest Disney Characters Like Elsa and Anna in the Movie Frozen: A Frozen Adventure – 89%, and Moana are also strong personalities and, in particular, have no love interests. Even Cinderella, in her latest version, is determined to chart her own destiny. It was time for this to happen in real life within the structure of the company, which took exactly 98 years to do.

