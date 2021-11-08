The end of 2021 is approaching and with it the studios begin to prepare the surprises that they hope can keep their subscribers and fans on the lookout. After the DC FanDome and TUDUM, it is now the turn of all things Disney for the Disney + anniversary celebration, which will feature trailers, announcements and even a good offer for those who still do not dare to join their hundred million subscribers.

Through a statement, Disney Plus confirmed that from eight in the morning, Mexico City time, the so-called Disney + Day will begin, a celebration for the anniversary of the streaming platform. The long-awaited special Marvel panel has been confirmed to take place at 10:45 am. So if you are followers of the comic book company and its cinematographic and television universe, you can be on the lookout for surprises.

Although Star Wars will not have a special, nor will Pixar, the company ensures that all its brands, including National Geographic, will reveal surprises, trailers, announcements, special appearances and first glimpses of titles of its programming. Apparently, everything will take place through the official networks of the platform, as well as on their own site, in case they have that morning off and want to tune in to the celebration from start to finish.

Another big surprise is that the platform has announced a special discount. Starting today and until November 14, new subscribers will be able to access a one-month Disney Plus promotion for only $ 29 MXN. At the end of the month, the price returns to $ 159 MXN, but they can cancel before the renewal. In case you are not given a chance yet, that month could be a good investment to view your content for the least amount. Here they can take the offer.

It has not been specifically said which titles their trailers will reveal, but on the side of the House of Ideas, it is possible to get an idea. Hawkeye is known to be a couple of weeks away from its premiere, so maybe we can expect a surprise appearance from Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. Remember that the show will arrive, with its first two episodes, on November 23.

We also know that Ms. Marvel and She-hulk They have already completed their filming, so we could see a first preview of both shows that are expected to hit the platform during the first months of 2022. The same is possible to imagine a look behind the camera or surprise appearance of Moon knight or its protagonist Oscar Isaac. And maybe brief mentions of the second seasons of Loki – 96% and What If …? – 84%. As well as advertisements for Secret invasion or confirmation of the speculated Werewolf by Night.

As for Star Wars, we know that Andor has concluded its filming as well as the series of Obi-Wan Kenobi, so it is possible to imagine that we could see a first teaser of either title or also an appearance by either Diego Lunaa or Ewan McGregor. With the upcoming release of The Book of Boba Fett in late December, we may also see some of the bounty hunter.

The platform ensures that it will have more surprises all week, so do not forget to follow it on networks to be aware and you already know that Friday will be Disney Plus Day and that there is no better time than now to save considerably on a monthly subscription .

