A couple of days ago, Disney Plus Day was celebrated, turning two years of existence – although in Mexico it is barely going for its first anniversary -, the company became the topic of the moment due to the series of announcements it made during a special event where they released previews of some of their most anticipated series (several of them belonging to the MCU) as well as the official announcement of the next premiere of Disenchanted which will arrive in the fall of 2022.

On the same November 12, new titles arrived that the company had already been announcing for weeks as Ciao Alberto, a short that explores the past and present of Luca’s co-star – 89%, who have decided to make their life on the surface now with a father figure. There were also specials dedicated to Marvel and Star Wars, a reboot of My Poor Little Angel – 54%, and a special participation of The Simpsons as part of the celebration.

Although it may not seem like it, the Disney Plus second anniversary event had a significant reach outside of the conversation on social networks, as there was also a significant increase in its subscriptions, but, above all, in its reproductions. On the Fix Patrol platform, a top of movies and another of series with more reproductions are presented. What has attracted attention is the impact of Disney Plus Day on the number of reproductions.

90% of the most viewed titles are those that were included in the catalog on November 12, among which are Ciao Alberto in position number 3 of the most seen, in position 4 it is Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney + Day Special followed by Home Sweet Home Alone, Pixar 2021 Disney + Day Special and The Simpsons in Plusaversary. Up to the tenth place is found Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett.

Encantada is also positioned within the top 10 – 93% in eighth place on the list, which has just been added to the platform, and its impact also has to do with the announcement that the protagonists Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey made. On the other hand, the most played movie to date is Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%, which has just arrived after 45 days with exclusive screenings in cinemas.

Second is Jungle Cruise – 70% starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt which had a simultaneous release in late July. Also in the top ten of the most popular titles is Black Widow – 87%, which has been released for some time after its simultaneous premiere with the Premier Access modality that generated so much controversy. In the top 5 of the most popular shows are titles like Olaf Presents, The Simpsons, Grey’s Anatomy – 80%, Disney Intertwined and What If …? – 84%.

It is worth mentioning that for this list, programs that are broadcast on Star Plus were also taken into account. Currently, Disney Plus has more than 118 million subscribers around the world, a considerably good number with its two years of life having big competitors like HBO Max, Prime Video and, the leader, Netflix. In addition, the content that he has generated as the exclusive series that connect with the MCU or the Star Wars Universe has saved him a lot in publicity, since the franchises alone attract viewers.