We can’t wait to say “hello there!” Obi-Wan Kenobi as soon as his own series hits Disney Plus. For some time there were rumors about a new project with the Jedi for a time, but it was officially announced at Disney’s D23 event in 2019, and no one was happier to hear the news that the show would have the star of the trilogy of prequels, Ewan McGregor, back in the role. And it should be mentioned that it was very difficult for him to keep the secret why many fans did not stop making theories or sharing unofficial reports.

The series had a seemingly uneventful production process, with Deborah Chow, director of The Mandalorian – 91%, as in charge of the new story. This began filming even before The Book of Boba Fett, but the series starring the bounty hunter will premiere before the end of the year, while the Jedi Master is still pending its premiere. Being one of the highlights of the new Disney content, it is logical that they have looked for a date for the new year instead of putting it so close to those that have already been released.

From the first moments of production, the team involved was confident that the result will be very good after seeing Chow’s work in the episodes of The Mandalorian, and the president of Lucasfilm, Kathleen kennedy, said in a statement that she is the right director to tell this story (via CNET).

What was perhaps most difficult is precisely the part of keeping the project secret that in some way was always highly anticipated by Star Wars fans. Ewan McGregor He stated shortly after his return was announced that he had a hard time having to lie when asked if he would play Kenobi again after he had already been secretly contacted by the studio. But there is also the other side of the story: even when he did not even imagine returning, in the time when spin-offs were just beginning to be announced, he was also asked if he was going to star in one. This was shared by Flickering Myth:

It got difficult. I was brought up to tell the truth, and I was in a situation where I was not really allowed to do so. Studios and big franchises want to keep everything secret and as closed as possible, and for good reason. But at the same time, there is an overwhelming amount of speculation online and on social media, and wherever I went for the last 10 years, people asked me, “Would you do it again?”

Once they started doing spin-offs, of course, everyone was saying, “Are you going to do an Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off?” and I was talking to Lucasfilm and Disney about it, but of course I couldn’t say yes. So he had to say, “well, you know, if they wanted to do one, I’d be quite interested in doing it,” and it started to look a bit like he was trying to get the part, which for a man in my category was quite humiliating. .

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is one of the projects that Disney has been very secretive about in terms of its release date, but the wait will be worth it according to what McGregor said, who told Empire magazine that participating in The series moved him much more than when he made the second and third parts of the prequels that were released between 1999 and 2005, still with George Lucas in command of the second trilogy to hit theaters. That speaks highly of how great his episodes could be:

I’m more excited about doing this than the second and third we did before. I’m excited to be working with Deborah Chow, and the stories are going to be really good. to think. I’m excited to perform it again. Enough time has passed since I played him.

Among the confirmed details is the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, in addition to various concept arts that were revealed ahead of Disney Plus Day.

