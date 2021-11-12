Maybe Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95% thought they were ambitious films, and we could add Spider-Man: No Road Home to the same list, but if something Marvel knows how to do very well it is to produce epic blockbusters for the screen. This time it will not be about the cinema, but about television, with an adaptation that promises to be as great in every sense of the word as it happened with the aforementioned films. Secret invasion It is one of the most anticipated productions of the franchise and on the day of Disney Plus its first advances were not lacking.

The name of the series is quite well known among Marvel fans since it is the same as a popular crossover that had eight main comics in total. Released in 2008, Secret Invasion recounts that there was a long-term invasion of Earth by the Skrulls, the shape-shifting aliens who have secretly replaced some of the publisher’s superheroes. Posing as the figures they became, this species goes to great lengths to destabilize the world, which would never have reached epic proportions had it not been for the fact that they had been infiltrating for quite some time right under your nose.

The consequences include events such as transporting the Baxter Building, the headquarters of the Fantastic Four, to the Negative Zone, disabling the SHIELD Helicarrier and attacking the headquarters of the Thunderbolts. It also has the group known as the Illuminati, made up of Iron Man, Mr. Fantastic, Namor, Doctor Strange and others, who meet to decide a plan with which they can stop the Skrulls. Clearly, something must be done differently since the Marvel Cinematic Universe has not yet introduced all the characters that appear in the comics.

That was the image of Nick Fury that was featured during the event.

Nick Fury in Secret Invasion

However, the characters can vary, as the main attraction is knowing who a skrull really is and what happened to the heroes who unfortunately had an imposter impersonating them. Some posed as Captain America, Spider-Man, Luke Cage, Captain Marvel, Elektra, and Hawkeye, so anyone could be in this adaptation.

It is a big decision on the part of the film studio that this arrives in series format, which will allow a better development as there is more time to tell a story that we assume will also include an explanation about the motivations of the skrulls for a plan as vile as this. . Without a doubt, this event will have as many ramifications in the future of the franchise as it did (and still has Avengers: Endgame).

Little by little details have been confirmed, especially about its cast. Samuel L. Jackson will be back as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn in the role of Talos, the skrull we already met in Captain Marvel – 60%, the movie that introduced this alien species, which in turn worked as a sign that Secret invasion would come later.

Secret invasion It will hit Disney Plus in 2022 and will have 6 episodes. The cast also includes Olivia Colman, the award-winning star of The Crown – 100%, Emilia Clarke, the actress from Game of Thrones – 59%, Christopher McDonald, Killian Scott and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Most of the roles have not been revealed. According to Deadline, Ben-Adir will play the show’s main villain, while McDonald will play a newly created character who has the potential to appear elsewhere in the MCU.

Clarke spoke about her participation in this new adaptation in June 2021, and told ComicBook that she wanted to join the MCU because she believed that what they are doing right now is so exciting and great, and therefore she was interested in being a part of that. Vanguard.

Being a part of that family feels like, “OMG, I’m in the crowd of great kids. That’s too cool. ” Honestly speaking, the people who are doing this are what pushed me out of line with actually wanting to do it. I think everyone’s heart and head are in the right place with this project.

