With Disney, surprises are just around the corner, sometimes literally. The company took the day to reveal what is coming to its streaming platform in the near future and Marvel Studios productions occupied a significant part of everything that will hit its catalog soon. Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be the most full of titles so far due to the studio’s foray into streaming thanks to Disney set out to compete against giants like Netflix and Amazon. The company’s success in this has surprised everyone in a way and it is already preparing new content for its subscribers.

One of the most anticipated productions is She-hulk, which means the introduction of one of the best known characters in comics belonging to the publisher. The green superheroine is one of the characters that will make their debut in Disney Plus soon, along with others like Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight, which makes us believe that the future of the franchise is very promising and will be very different from what we have. seen so far. This is also a welcome change, as Marvel Studios needs to refresh its cinematic (albeit recently televised) universe to continue wowing audiences.

As the leaks continue for the excitement that Spider-Man: No Road Home is generating, details have also been revealed about She-hulk which for now must be taken with a grain of salt. According to information from Inverse, the new production will explain why Bruce Banner appeared in his human form in one of the post-credits scenes of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%. Apparently, Bruce stops being Professor Hulk to help the protagonist with a blood transfusion and she will later help Banner to get his green alter ego back.

The preview can be seen in the Marvel Studios special on Disney +, it shows the heroine learning to control her transformations with the help of Bruce, her cousin. And only brief shots are shown of what Maslany will look like as the iconic heroine.

The series will have Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black – 93%) in the title role, which is Jennifer Walters, who in the comics is Bruce Banner’s cousin. She tells her story in the vignettes that she was seriously injured and since there were no other donors with a compatible blood type, her cousin gave her his blood for transfusion, and by sharing the same type, in addition to DNA, their radioactive blood, combined With his anger, he transformed Jessica into She-Hulk, who is also known as “Hulka”.

He made his debut in Savage She-Hulk # 1 in 1980 and from there he won over audiences. Unlike her cousin, she is a milder version of the Hulk; Although she transforms into a more powerful version of herself and takes on the color green, she retains much of her personality, particularly her intelligence and emotional control, and when she becomes enraged she becomes stronger. As a lawyer she is also very skilled, and it is usual to see her providing legal support to other superheroes.

Jennifer will be part of the new wave of Marvel characters to appear for the first time in a live-action production when her own series reaches streaming through Disney Plus, in a bet by Disney and Marvel Studios not only to adapt more stories from superheroes, but also to offer new content in a medium in which it has been sweeping since its arrival despite having less time in the market than the competition. Being one of the strongest properties in the company, it is a magnet for attracting fans and subscribers to the service.

She-hulk It will hit the small screen in 2022 and will have 10 episodes according to what can be seen on its profile on IMDb. This series will represent a great opportunity for Marvel Studios to dive into drama or even legal drama if the series wishes to fully explore this important characteristic of the superhero that many dream of seeing soon.

