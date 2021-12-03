If we talk about the world of animation, The Simpsons occupy a very important place in history, since it is one of the programs that has been on the air the longest, transmitting its first episode on December 17, 1989 and with a permanence that it continues to this day. After 33 years of laughter and fun, the series continues its 33rd season with 714 episodes and one movie to date, which has grossed approximately $ 526 million worldwide. After some time, Disney Plus arrived in China on November 16 and together with the platform, this family’s show also arrived.

After the entry of Disney Plus into the country, censorship and scandals did not take long to be present, as users quickly accused the government of having eliminated one of the episodes of the series. Netizens pointed out that it is episode 12 of season 16, entitled “Goo Goo Gai Pan” which was censored in Hong Kong.

In this episode The Simpsons travel to China together with Selma because she wants to adopt a baby and for this she asks Homer to pretend to be her husband. However, they are discovered and while they are in Tiananmen Square the message appears “on this site, in 1989, nothing happened.” In addition, in this same episode, the family visits the mausoleum dedicated to Mao Zedong, who was a politician and military strategist, founder and top leader of the Communist Party of China, as well as founder and president of the People’s Republic of China. Seeing the grave of ZedongHomer mentions the phrase “a little angel who killed 50 million people.” It is suspected that this was what prompted the government of Xi Jinping demand that the chapter be eliminated, although authorities and Disney have not made any statements about it.

The events of the terrible historical past that occurred in Tiananmen Square are remembered until now, as it is one of the largest and most violent mobilizations of repression against protesters in China. According to the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH), it all began with a series of demonstrations in the Plaza, led by Chinese students, which took place between April 15 and June 4, 1989. The participants in these protests They ranged from intellectuals who believed that the government was too repressive and corrupt, to city workers who believed that economic reforms in China had gone too far and that inflation and unemployment were threatening their ways of life.

However, after almost seven weeks of demonstration, the Chinese army dispersed the attendees with violent methods, as they opened fire on civilians, causing hundreds of deaths of students and workers. Until now, the official death toll is unknown, as the Chinese government has been reluctant to speak about the issue, however, some human rights groups estimate that thousands were killed in what is now known as the “Massacre Tiananmen ”.

The specific reasons that the government of China gave to demand the elimination of the chapter are not known, however many users are already showing their disagreement with the censorship that the country has imposed, as it is an attempt to hide the horrible actions of a tyrannical regime.

