Marvel Studios has achieved what few in a few years, consolidating a huge multi-million dollar franchise and a fictional saga that few can boast. Started in 2008 with Iron Man – The Iron Man – 93%, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has risen to the major leagues of the Hollywood industry and is unrivaled that is capable of matching its earnings. Now the company makes a very important decision and announces that several of the most important films of the MCU will arrive this weekend on the Disney Plus platform in IMAX format, something that fans did not expect.

According to Comicbook, fans of the MCU will be able to see 26% of the content through the tapes in IMAX. This November 12, the platform celebrates two years since its launch in the United States and what better way to celebrate it than to give fans those products that have contributed to the impressive growth of The Walt Disney Company. The IMAX (Maximum Image) experience is coming home with Disney Plus this weekend and the platform with Marvel content will never be the same again.

The films that will arrive at Disney Plus starting this Friday make up an ambitious group that includes some of the best rated on our platform and others such as Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic: Hombre de Hierro, Guardians of the Galaxy – 91%, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 82%, Captain America: Civil War – 90%, Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89%, Thor: Ragnarok – 92%, Black Panther – 90%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, Ant-Man and the Wasp – 85%, Captain Marvel – 60%, Avengers: Endgame – 95%, Black Widow – 87% and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a film that hits the catalog for the first time.

Through their social networks, Disney and Marvel shared the good news, even the brothers Russo They released a video in which they proudly announce the arrival of the films in IMAX. According to Anthony Russo’s statement, they both shot their work in this format, so we are talking about the original experience with each tape.

Watch the MCU like never before … AT HOME AND ON IMAX. IMAX Enhanced comes to Disney Plus this Friday.

Without a doubt, Marvel Studios has become a major consumer item for recent generations. It is normal that social networks are filled with conversations related to their products, and that every day we see expected titles or actors in global trends. Marvel Studios movies have grossed more than $ 23 billion worldwide, a monstrous figure that small studios can only dream of.

A new stage is about to begin for the MCU and we assume that the following films will be as blockbuster as usual, even more; It is worth wondering if Disney and Marvel Studios will make any changes in the ways of writing their fictions or will offer us a little of what we have already seen before. The big shift we’re noticing in recent films is a huge tilt toward diversity and minority representation, something the company didn’t practice in previous years.

The next Marvel Studios film to hit theaters is Spider-Man: No Road Home, a long-awaited adventure for Spider-Man fans. Although there is a little more than a month until the premiere, we have only seen a trailer and a poster that does not show much; It seems that Marvel and Sony are saving all the surprises for last, so we will have to wait for a second preview (or perhaps the premiere) to know the truth behind the argument. It will be available from December 17.

