Hawkeye premieres on Disney + on November 24, one of the most unknown superheroes until his arrival in ‘The Avengers’.

A new Marvel series comes to Disney + and it is a miniseries dedicated to one of the most unknown superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who was given little weight despite its importance. On Wednesday, November 24, Hawk’s Eye arrives.

Yes, another new Marvel series that you can see exclusively on Disney + and that will have 6 episodes that will premiere once a week, although the premiere of Hawkeye comes with a surprise.

So that you get hooked as soon as possible, as if that were going to be a problem, Disney will premiere the first two episodes of Hawkeye on the same November 24.

The following episodes will premiere on December 1, 8, 15 and 22. With this Marvel mini-series for Disney +, an eternal debt is ended: giving more prominence to Hawkeye, one of the few superheroes without superpowers outside of the extraordinarily human.

Hawkeye, the original name of the series in the US, is a limited mini series and that has two reasons to exist, to be another step in the cinematographic world of Marvel and give entrance to Kate Bishop, another archer and superhero who belongs to the Young Avengers, who will take the name of Hawkeye / Hawkeye.

It is not known if this will be Jeremy Renner’s last performance as Hawkeye in the Marvel world.

