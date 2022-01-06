Disney and Marvel Studios are working hard to get their superhero movies to the top of the awards season, and the campaigns have officially begun. Through Comicbook and The Direct it is reported that companies have started pushing Black Widow nominations – 87% and Eternals – 58% to the Oscars of 2022, aiming for many of those involved to compete in all possible categories. Every year, Marvel Studios proves that it is capable of pulling the right strings so that its superhero adventures go as far as possible.

Black widow Y Eternals They appeared in theaters last year after a long absence from superhero movies caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but the two did not exactly do well in every way. The Black Widow film obtained mixed reviews and a low box office, not forgetting the scandal between Scarlett Johansson and Marvel Studios over the breach of contract when launching the film on Disney Plus. Despite the above, the mouse company is already working on the “For Your Consideration” campaign that will boost nominations for Black widow in the categories for Best Film, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Soundtrack, Best Visual Effects, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Sound, and Best Hairstyle and Makeup.

With its campaign, Disney also wants Scarlett Johansson compete in the category for Best Actress, while Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz wish to place them in the competition for Best Supporting Actress. It is clear that Marvel Studios will do the impossible so that its privileged ones go as far as possible in the Oscars of 2022. And things will not be different with Eternals, the company’s other star film to hit theaters last year.

Marvel Studios was quick to show off Chloé Zhao as soon as the publicity for Eternals. The Chinese filmmaker took the Oscar for Best Director at the 2021 awards and Disney wants to put her in the competition once again with her superhero movie; the same as Black widow, Kevin Feige is looking for that Eternals compete in the same categories and win places of honor in the main contest, however, one of the great disadvantages of the film is that it received very bad reviews from critics and is even considered one of the worst jobs that have been made at Marvel Studios, how can you compete in the Best Picture category with such credentials? With the power of Disney, anything is possible.

The list of nominees for the Oscars 2022 will be announced on February 8, while the main ceremony will be held on March 27. Will it be possible for Marvel Studios movies to compete in all the categories that have been proposed? Yes Black Panther – 90% got it a couple of years ago, Black widow Y Eternals they also have a chance.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios is already preparing the expected 2022 releases. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder are the two great titles of the year and we will surely see them fill up with hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office. Superhero cinema continues strong in the entertainment industry and is increasingly present among the Academies that are responsible for rewarding the best of Hollywood.

