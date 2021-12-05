Disney + releases film based on the book “Greg’s Diary” | Instagram

Finally, the premieres of December on the Disney + platform began to arrive and the first premiere of the streaming platform is this film based on the book by Jeff Kinney, being the favorite books of many children.

As of December 3, the film premiered on Disney + “Greg’s diary“, the first book in Jeff Kinney’s world-wide success series, to hit the Disney + streaming platform as a new animated adventure.

It is worth mentioning that the plot centers on Greg Heffley, a weak but ambitious boy who has a great imagination and huge plans to get rich and famous.

All you have to do is survive, nothing more and nothing less, to school high school.

To complicate matters, however, Greg’s best friend, the lovable Rowley, seems to glide smoothly through life, succeeding in everything effortlessly.

As the details of his hilarious, often disastrous attempts to fit in with society fill the pages of his journal, Greg learns to appreciate true friends and the satisfaction that comes from standing up for what is right.

This film is directed by Swinton Scott (Futurama), is written and produced by Jeff Kinney.

Additionally, Greg’s diary features the voices in its original English version of Brady Noon as Greg Heffley, Ethan William Childress as Rowley Jefferson, and Chris Diamantopoulos as Frank Heffley.

On the other hand, within the framework of Disney Princess’ global initiative “Time to celebrate”, audiences in Latin America can enjoy stories that inspire courage and kindness on multiple Disney platforms, in addition to the recently released stories starring stars. Disney and its renowned princesses.

In line with the campaign’s premise, the recently released content celebrates values ​​such as courage and kindness, and invites through them to discover the unique strengths of all children and young people to pursue their dreams and act positively in their lives.

On November 19, within the framework of the campaign, videos were released starring the Mexican robotics champion Arantza Méndez Rodríguez, one of the three real life stories that are part of “Time to celebrate”, and that enhance values ​​such as courage, overcoming and resilience, promoted with a message of authenticity to all children and young people to be protagonists of their own history.