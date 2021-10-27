Disney reveals trailer for “Lightyear” and its release date | Instagram

This new film account of the origin of “Buzz lightyear“However, not the toy we met in” Toy Story “, but the character who seemed to have a story beyond what was shown in the iconic Pixar movie.

You better get ready for the trip, as Disney and Pixar finally released the first trailer for “Lightyear” on Wednesday, the film that tells the story of one of the most iconic characters in the “Toy Story” franchise.

In this film they will focus on the real hero who inspired this iconic toy that for many was in its childhood.

Notably, handsome actor Chris Evans lent his voice to bring “Lightyear” to life in the English version of the film, directed by Annie Award winner Angus MacLane.

“Lightyear” will be released in theaters in the summer of 2022 so its wait is still long, but it will undoubtedly be a sensation and surely the highest grossing of the summer.

In the first scene of this preview, a space station is observed in which a voice-over indicates the preparation for take-off of a ship.

Then an astronaut appears on the scene who is getting ready for the space assignment and by the close-ups in the suit we immediately infer that it is the protagonist.

In the story, the Lightyear we see is younger than the one in the action figure, so the movie will probably focus on the beginning of his space career.

In the same way, we see that in their journeys to infinity and beyond there is a traveling companion who also wears the characteristic costume of the unforgettable action figure.

However, the classic Lightyear phrase is not fully enunciated in this preview, only the first part ‘To infinity and …’ is revealed. Apparently the surprise will come later.

Unfortunately there are still no more details about the plot, however what is assured, as we mentioned earlier, that Chris Evans (Captain America) will lend his voice in English to give life to Lightyear in the film.

Unfortunately this decision was not very well received by Toy Story fans, as they questioned the reason why Tim Allen, who has played the voice of Buzz in the saga, was not chosen.

But, the argument is that this spin-off will reveal the ‘real’ life of the astronaut, it will not be an extension of the Buzz-action figure.