2021 has been characterized as a year of experiments for the film industry. After a catastrophic 2020 with closed theaters and dozens of delayed commercial films, last year The big Hollywood studios took advantage of the situation to test new distribution models by blowing up the window system, angering the exhibitors and using the productions to gain subscribers on their streaming platforms., especially Warner Bros with HBO Max and Disney with Disney +.

And although many hope that 2022 will be the year of recovery, the truth is that the box office has started in low hours due to the omicron variant, causing stoppages of filming and new delays such as that of ‘Morbius’, which has passed from January 28 to April 1.

But it seems Disney doesn’t trust things to have settled down by then, or that follows from the decision they just made regarding ‘Turning Red’. The new original Pixar film will premiere directly on Disney +, bypassing theaters, on March 11. And it can be viewed at no additional cost apart from the subscription.

Pixar misses the big screen

It is the third original Pixar production to skip theaters. The last film from the studio of the lamp that we saw on the big screen was ‘Unidos’, which was in theaters in March 2020 when the pandemic began. Then came ‘Soul’, released on Christmas Day of the same year exclusively on Disney +, and later ‘Luca’ hit the platform on June 18, 2021.

The movement of ‘Turning Red’ is curious, to say the least. On the one hand it is true that the omicron is unleashing chaos and especially in the US, where a strong anti-vaccine movement and health management have caused the wave to be even more pronounced than in other countries. On the other hand, The phenomenon of ‘Spider-Man: No way home’ has shown that if the public is interested in a movie, they will also go to theaters. In addition, to think that in March we will be the same as now is to sin of pessimism or even cynicism. Isn’t Disney using the wave as an excuse to skip theaters again and gain subscribers on its platform?

The next Pixar movie is ‘Lightyear’, a kind of spin-off of ‘Toy Story’ in which Chris Evans voices the famous toy astronautIt’s just not a doll in this movie (this would be the movie Andy would see that would make him want to buy a Buzz replica, let’s say). That title has all the cards to be a blockbuster and is scheduled for release in theaters on June 17. Hopefully Disney keeps it.