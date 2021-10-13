Admitting your mistakes is an important part of growing up, but that is normal for a person, when a company like Disney admits a mistake, it is surprising to say the least, and that is what just happened. The Star Wars sequel trilogy was a huge disappointment without a doubt, the first installment, Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92% divided opinions, but episodes VIII and IX were the most controversial.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Through the official account of Disney + Latin America, a tweet was published with one of the fashionable memes, that of the red flags. In this meme the flags are used as warning signs, for example, referring to a first date with a love interest, if that person did something improper like “if the person interrupts you and only talks about themselves”, it was accompanied by flags red; or if he said a controversial phrase like “I don’t like cats.” Now Disney used it against him.

A tweet was posted on Disney Plus Latin America’s Twitter where the warning flags are for those who consider the Star Wars sequel trilogy as the best of the franchise. We can imagine that it is a minority, but we do not doubt that there is a sector among the fans (or among the casual public) that thinks that way. You can see the tweet here:

“The latest Star Wars trilogy is the best” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 – Disney + Latin America (@disneyplusla) October 13, 2021

Also read: Star Wars: How To Fix The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, And The Rise Of Skywalker

As mentioned before, despite its controversy, The Force Awakens was quite successful and enjoyed great acceptance among the public and critics, but Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91% was the crucial moment for the trilogy, as it was well reviewed by critics, but destroyed by a significant part of the fans. Then the director JJ Abrams had the opportunity to “correct” things in episode IX but his effort was in vain, because the film was not liked by the majority, this time not even the critics praised the production.

However, it is a good time to reflect a little on the responsibility that has been placed on Disney. Like all corporations in capitalism, their first and most important purpose is to have economic benefits, so we cannot expect them to produce works for the love of art; A company like this is made up of many people and subsidiaries, perhaps more emphasis should be placed on the responsibility of Kathleen Kennedy, a producer with an extensive career in Hollywood who was left in charge of Lucasfilm after the departure of George Lucas. Or why not blame the scriptwriters and directors primarily? The Force Awakens It was basically a rehash of Episode IV, but the script was co-written by Lawrence Kasdan, one of the franchise’s veterans, so is it really Disney’s fault?

Even the director JJ Abrams admitted in an interview with Collider a few months ago, that the mistakes of the sequel trilogy can be attributed to a lack of planning:

I feel like what I’ve learned as a lesson multiple times, and it’s something that especially in this pandemic year working with writers [se ha vuelto claro], the lesson is that you have to plan things the best you can, and you always need to be able to respond to the unexpected. And the unexpected can come in all kinds of ways, and I think there is nothing more important than knowing where you are going.

Don’t leave without reading: Star Wars | The great lesson that JJ Abrams should have learned from Rogue One

Fortunately for fans, Star Wars has risen from the ashes thanks to The Mandalorian series – 91%, which shows that Disney was never the problem, maybe the writers, directors, or even the Lucasfilm direction, but there is a lot of talent out there for Disney to do great things with the franchise.