In just a few days you will be able to enjoy the superhero movie Eternals on your Disney plus, very close to its previous premiere in theaters on November 5.

With the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, going to the movies has not been like before, and many people have stopped going to these rooms for fear of being surrounded by strangers while watching the film, which has multiplied subscriptions to different services such as Netflix, HBO Max or Disney plus, each of them with a different strategy of premieres.

Although Disney plus began by charging a small supplement for those films that were released practically at the same time in theaters and its platform, now it seems that they have adopted a commercial strategy very similar to HBO Max, where subscribed users will be able to see the film premieres a couple months after hitting the big screen.

And one of the last Disney superhero films, Eternals, although it was not bad at the box office, it has so far been one of the worst rated films by the user community and the specialized press about the Marvel universe, and perhaps for recover from this bump, is just a few days away from also premiering on Disney plus.

So finally Eternals is coming to Disney plus as of January 12, 2022, and best of all, you will not have to pay any supplement to enjoy it, simply be a subscribed user on this streaming platform.

On the other hand, Eternals will also be available in IMAX With which you can also enjoy it in this format and that it has been almost a regular in this Disney broadcast service.

Eternals is the third feature film in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and although it has not received a very favorable criticism, it is quite fun to watch, and in a few weeks at Disney plus too.

The film is directed by Chloé Zhao (The Rider) and has a first-rate cast, consisting of Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Salma Hayek (Ajax), Brian Tyree Henry ( Phastos), Lauren Ridloff (Macary), Lia McHugh (Sprite), and Don Lee (Gilgamesh).