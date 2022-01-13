Los Polinesios will premiere exclusive documentary on Disney +

Recently, Los Polinesios released great news to their millions of fans, as they will have a documentary on Disney called “Revolution”, something that has undoubtedly surprised many people.

That’s right, once again, Los Polinesios surprised their fans with incredible news, since yesterday they announced that they have been recording and preparing a documentary film called “Revolution“which will be available on the famous Disney Plus platform in the coming months.

Leslie, Rafael and Ana Karen are preparing an incredible documentary that will surely narrate in a great timeline about how this adventure began that has positioned them as the most famous brothers on YouTube in Mexico and also in Latin America.

It may interest you: Rafa Polinesio his pack was leaked on the Internet, users say

It should be noted that at some point, these brothers were the youtubers with the highest number of subscribers on YouTube until the famous Luisito Comunica snatched their position.

However, this does not take away the recognition of being valid despite having so many years on the video platform.

His great effort on YouTube and social networks has achieved great fame and recognition for the three Polynesians, who have been able to fulfill their dreams by being young millionaires and recognized almost all over the world.

The Disney documentary is one more step within the dreams they had, since recently they also achieved a great tour in Mexico and part of Latin America called Jump.

On the other hand, a few years ago they were also considered to have a piece in the wax museum of Mexico City, a very important achievement for Polynesian youtubers.

Through the special, this trio of content creators shows their most emotional side, revealing everything behind what their followers see on the Internet and shows us the lens of their camera, from their arduous work routine to the sacrifices and problems involved in being public figures, the production reported in a statement to the media.

The story also reviews the expansion of Los Polinesios on digital platforms (they currently have five official channels on YouTube and millions of followers on their individual accounts on Instagram) and their consolidation as stars of live shows, a product of the numerous tours that they have undertaken over the last few years in different Latin American countries.

With humor and emotion, and revealing little-known facts, Polinesios Revolution embarks audiences on a journey that will fascinate fans of the trio and is sure to win over new fans.