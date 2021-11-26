Since the powerful house of the mouse launched its own streaming platform around the world – in Mexico it is just going to celebrate its first anniversary – the company took on the challenge of investing much more than usual each year for its television and film productions. Having taken its content from Netflix to attract audiences with its exclusive catalog, the company must also feed the other companies it acquired.

The solution is to keep each of your new channels and platforms afloat by creating more content, this according to your own financial advisors. If Disney wants to match the impact of the streaming giant as soon as possible, it will have to work hard with its original projects, without running the risk of forgetting its main sources such as feature films that reach the big screen.

During 2020 and 2021, the company ran into a huge obstacle that forced it to delay with several projects, that is, the pandemic caused by COVID-19, and now that things have begun to reestablish adapting to the health situation of the world, Disney will have to get going and already has an estimate of how much this is going to cost. Through its annual report to the Securities Exchange Commission (via Variety), the media conglomerate presented an estimate of expenses in this new fiscal year.

According to what is reported, Disney plans to spend $ 33 billion on new content for its new year that, fiscally, began on October 1, which means that at least for Disney Plus and Marvel Studios content, Hawkeye – 87% is your first pitch. Until now it is known that among its productions there have already been great advances as in the case of Moon knight, the series starring Oscar Isaac.

But his focus is not exclusively on Disney Plus, but also on platforms like Hulu and now ESPN Plus as well, where he will focus on sports content, in addition to his other linear businesses. This figure of $ 33 billion implies an increase of almost $ 8 billion compared to the expenses of the fiscal year of 2021 where they had been established with $ 25 billion.

It is worth mentioning that, although it sounds like a significant expense, Disney has great weapons on the table with everything related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars, both with a long list of upcoming releases such as Ms. Marvel, She-hulk, Secret invasion and his entire release schedule for his feature films; In the case of Lucasfilm, it has the next premiere of The Book of Boba Fett, the third season of The Mandalorian – 90%, Andor, Obi-Wan, and many more projects.

The Mickey Mouse Empire Content unit presented an approximate of its following productions, among which are “60 unscripted series, 30 comedy series, 25 dramatic series, 15 documentaries and limited series, 10 animated series, 5 films for television and several short films and special programs ”, this only during all that covers the fiscal year of 2022.