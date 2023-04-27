Disturbing illustration of Artificial Intelligence shows celebrities and personalities from around the world in a cement-eating contest

This is the moment when we should all be scared of Artificial Intelligence. And it is not precisely because of what the system can do as a machine, but because of the use that some people are making of these automatic learning mechanisms.

A Reddit user, according to review gizmodo, has asked Artificial Intelligence to hold a cement-eating contest. The best (or worst) of all is that the participants are celebrities and important personalities from around the world.

It is not nice to see Pope Francis, Elon Musk, Brian Cox, Chris Pratt, John Cena, Kanye West, Dany DeVito, LeBron James, Donald Trump or Keanu Reeves eating wet cement. However, it is something that they will not be able to take their eyes off once they visualize it.

The user responsible for this disturbing request to Artificial Intelligence used the MidJourney and Dall-E system developed by the OpenAi people.

One of the striking elements of these images is how real they are, in terms of the level of detail of each personification, the context of their surroundings, and even how pasty the cement looks.

In the end, in a completely unexpected twist, the winner of the contest that would land them all in the hospital is Pope Francis.

John Cena AI Reddit Savage17YT

LeBron James IA Reddit Savage17YT

Keanu Reeves IA Reddit Savage17YT

Dany DeVito IA Reddit Savage17YT

Chris Pratt IA Reddit Savage17YT

Kanye West IA Reddit Savage17YT

Papa AI Reddit Savage17YT

Brian Cox AI Reddit Savage17YT

Elon Musk AI Reddit Savage17YT

Donald Trump AI Reddit Savage17YT

Pope Francis IA Reddit Savage17YT