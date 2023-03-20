Ditch the Cars and Focus on a Nuclear Reactor for the Moon

Although Rolls-Royce has been recognized as one of the industry’s most iconic car manufacturers since 1904, the British company is putting automobiles aside to focus on a mission beyond Earth: building a nuclear reactor for the Moon.

According to a report published on the website of gizmodothe United Kingdom Space Agency announced in a statement the financing with a contract of 2.9 million pounds sterling for the multinational to develop this modular reactor that could be housed in our natural satellite in 2029.

This microreactor will be manufactured for faster or higher payload trips to the Moon and would serve to support potential permanent human outposts on the lunar surface. In addition, they bet in the long term to use it on Mars.

What scientists are looking for is to ensure a power source on space missions to support communications systems, life support and scientific experiments.

George Freeman, Britain’s science minister, commented on this initiative: “As we prepare to see humans return to the moon for the first time in over 50 years, we are backing exciting research such as this modular lunar reactor with Rolls-Royce to be Pioneers in new energy sources for a lunar base.

What will the reactor be made of?

The reactor will be based on uranium, a common fuel used in nuclear fission. Interestingly, the use of these microreactors for space travel is currently in the background, since propulsion based on chemical propellants takes precedence.

rolls royce jet

The main advantage of this type of reactor is its lightness, which would allow faster displacements or a greater volume of cargo.

Rolls-Royce hopes to have it ready by 2029 after raising $600 million in public and private funding. It is unknown if the final product will have the same design as the one in the image that can be seen above.

In a company promotional videoThe Head of Innovation Products and Services, Jake Thompson, explained that Rolls-Royce Holdings “is in the concept, design, development and test phase of the reactor.” He clarified that they are working on a smaller-scale prototype.