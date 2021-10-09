It all starts with the championship ring of the Milwaukee bucks of the NBA in 2020-21, a team that after a long process of four consecutive appearances to the playoffs reached glory on the fifth attempt, which ended in the second championship ring in the history of the organization.

The Bucks bet on a great goal and it was the development of their main players, starting with Giannis Antetokounmpo, a player selected as the fifteenth pick in the draft in 2013 and who today has left a great mark in the league as have been his two MVP awards.

Similarly, he emerged with Khris Middleton, guard and forward who came to the league as the ninth second-round pick in the NBA draft in 2012, reaching the ranks of the Bucks for 2013 after only playing 27 games with the Detroit Pistons the year before.

Confident of their development plan in their two main stars, the Bucks played a very important role in the free agency and transfer market, which for the championship year covered what were the additions from Jrue Holiday or PJ Tucker.

From the MLB the city of Milwaukee also seems to have serious aspirations, entrusting its future on the Brewers, franchise that is in the league postseason for the fourth year in a row, for whom before this streak they had only had four other playoff chances since arriving in Milwaukee in 1970.

This 2021 the Brewers won the central division of the National League with a 95-67 record, a team that had the starting pitching with the second best ERA in the entire league (3.13), replicating the same position in Hits and Tickets for Tickets Thrown ( WHIP) with 1.09, while his relief was fourteenth in ERA (4.02) and thirteenth in WHIP (1.30).

For this process, the organization has relied on a large part of the transfer market, having on its roster 14 players from exchanges, but also doing the same with about 12 players from the development of the organization from Minor Leagues and another 12 as free agents. .

The franchise has also developed great investment material, which went from a payroll of US $ 97 million in 2020, to US $ 103 million for this 2021, undoubtedly a dream year for the organization of the city of beer.

After a fruitful first regular season of the year, today the Brewers are facing off against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series, where only one big question remains to be confirmed with the process … The divine light for Milwaukee as a sports city?