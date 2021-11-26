11/26/2021 at 11:47 AM CET

Bayern Munich are qualified for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. And in the coming weeks he will have an important duel for the future of the Bundesliga, where the defeat against Augsburg is still leading. Still, the Bavarian club is not going through its best moment. Neither in sports nor in extra sports.

In recent days, Bayern Munich has made headlines and headlines in all the newspapers around the world due to its internal wardrobe problems. And is that the refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by several players, including the emblem Joshua Kimmich or the striker Choupo-Mouting, has put the spotlight on the set of Julian Naggelsmann.

However, it is not the only problem at the Allianz Arena. Also the sponsorship with Qatar. The Annual Members’ Meeting, where the renewal of the contract with Qatar was being debated, became a corral where the fans booed, shouted, cheered, criticized and, above all, lost their forms. “It was the worst Bayern meeting I have ever attended,” he said. Uli Hoeness, Honorary President of Bayern Munich.

And it is that since in 2017, Bayern and Qatar, began their contractual relationship, they have not ceased to arouse rejection. And the fan has always made it known. However, the club excuses itself in that it is a company and “(Merkel) called on companies in 2018 to reestablish relations with Qatar. Bayern is a successful club but also a company, “he reaffirmed.

Even what happened, no decision was made during the Assembly. The members ended up singing against the directive while the club accepted a resolution of a Munich court, where the club is given reason to decide on it without passing through the approval of the Assembly. So the decision made by the Germans will soon be known.