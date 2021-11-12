Xavi Hernandez is the new Technical Director of the Barcelona Soccer Club, and with it have come strict rules that could shake life off the pitch. Gerard Piqué and its relationship with Shakira, since many of the new rules would restrict multiple activities that at this time are common for the couple.

The former Spanish footballer returned to the Blaugrana club now as a coach and will seek to return to the Catalan team the greatness that characterizes it after facing an economic crisis that has distanced the institution from the competitive soccer it practiced.

For this reason, the authorities of the institution have given the DT the freedom to do what is best for the team, among which the enforce new rules for players and technical assistants that they must comply with.

What are these new rules?

Xavi presented a decalogue of rules that will have to be followed 100% in the quest to return to Barcelona at the level that its fans are accustomed to. They are as follows:

The players will arrive to train an hour and a half before The coaching staff will arrive two hours before each training The players eat at Ciudad Deportiva Fines for minor, serious or very serious misconduct. Exponential penalties The fines will gradually increase. Be home before midnight. Two days before the game, players are forbidden to arrive after midnight. Meritocracy For Xavi, you play as you train and only those who show their best in the sessions will have the opportunity to start. Control off the pitch. Soccer players can have activities outside the fields, but if these affect their performance, they will have to be monitored by the coaching staff. No risky activities Good presentation

How will this affect Piqué and Shakira?

The new rules of the club where Gerard Piqué plays could affect his relationship with Shakira, since the couple regularly practices extreme sports on their days off, which would be classified as a risky activity for Xavi, and Piqué could not do them anymore.

Likewise, Piqué should limit his role as an entrepreneur, but also as ‘streamer’ and possibly stop participating daily with the popular Ibai Llanos.

He would even have to think carefully about every outing with his family so that he does not interfere with the rules imposed by the new coach and his appearances at public events with Shakira.

