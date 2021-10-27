10/27/2021 at 12:00 CEST

The central of Getafe, Djené dakonam, was sent off after the hour of play in the defeat against Celta de Vigo and confirms his vicious relationship with the red cards. He is the player who has seen her the most times (5) in the five major leagues in the last five years together with FC Barcelona central Clement Lenglet and Nantes defender Andrei Girotto, also with a total of five.

The Togolese, who gave a forceful tackle to Santi Mina with 0-2 on the scoreboard, was the great highlight of the night at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum: Iago Aspas won his back in the second goal and was able to do more in the first goal from Santi Mina. At 29 he has become the captain of the team and has a market value of 18 million euros.

The former Alcorcón will not be in Getafe’s vital visit to Los Cármenes: Granada is presented as a team that could be in the fight for salvation. So far he has played a total of 162 games with Getafe, where he has scored a goal and has distributed two assists. He is also international with the Togo national team, where he has appeared on a total of 34 occasions..

The Getafe of Quique Sánchez Flores, harmless too

The Madrilenians continue in free fall despite the change of coach. Getafe has only added two points out of a possible 30 in the first 10 days of the 2021/22 edition of LaLiga: it has added two draws and has reaped a total of eight defeats. He has only scored three goals and has conceded 16, something that leaves him at the bottom of the table and five points from salvation currently.

Those of Quique Sánchez Flores are the worst team in Spanish football together with UD Levante: both clubs are, together with French Brest, the ones that have won the least in 2021. Without having premiered in the 2021/22 season yet, the three teams have added five victories since January 1, 2021.