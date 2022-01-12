01/12/2022 at 05:47 CET

. / Sidney

The Serbian tennis player, Novak Djokovic, admitted this Wednesday to have committed “human errors” in the documents to enter Australia and attend an interview with a sports medium after knowing his positive by covid-19. “I felt obliged to go to the interview with L’Equipe so as not to leave the journalist stranded, but I kept social distance and a mask all the time, except during the photographs. When I returned home I isolated myself and reflected. I made a mistake in judgment and I admit that I had to postpone the appointment, “said the athlete in a statement posted on social networks.

Djokovic assures that he underwent a test to detect covid-19 on December 16, the result of which he learned a day later after attending an event with young people, while the interview was on the 18th. “I was asymptomatic and I felt fine and I did not receive notification of my positive PCR test until after that event (with young people) “specified the number one racket in the world, who also pointed out that he had previously undergone antigen tests as a precaution, which were negative. The 34-year-old Serb urged the media to correct published misinformation regarding his activities “particularly as it relates to widespread community concern about my presence in Australia, and to address issues that are very hurtful. and worrisome for my family. “

Djokovic, who hopes to defend his title at the Australian Open from the 17th, also assured that your agent made a “human error” when filling in the box on the trips made by the athlete in the 14 days prior to his arrival in the oceanic country. The Australian government continues to consider his possible visa cancellation and subsequent deportation. Meanwhile, immigration authorities are investigating -according to Australian media- if the tennis player lied upon entry to Australia when he assured that he had not visited any third country in the previous two weeks, which could lead to his visa being canceled again.

The number one in the world was training in a facility in Sotogrande (Cádiz), according to his social networks, and traveled from Malaga to Australia, according to the president of the Serbian Olympic Committee, Borizadr Maljkovic. The tennis player, who flew on January 4 with a stopover in Dubai, could have spent Christmas in Belgrade, according to some photos on social networks.

Djokovic arrived in Melbourne last Wednesday with a medical exemption to be vaccinated for having contracted covid-19 in December, but customs agents his visa was denied and he was detained in a hotel while his lawyers filed an appeal. A Melbourne court on Monday gave the reason for Djokovic, 34, and allowed him to enter the country, but there is still a possibility that he will be expelled from Australia, although it is unknown when the official decision will be known.